When is Morbius released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Spurred on by the industrial success of Tom Hardy’s Venom, Sony is including to its Spider-Man spin-off shared universe with Morbius – a brand new tackle the Marvel antihero with vampiric tendencies and superhuman talents.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa (Life) and with Jared Leto taking part in the lead – stated to be bringing Joker ranges of “intensity and charisma and devotion” to the position – it’s already attracting loads of hype. Right here’s every part you have to know…

The most important upcoming new 2020 film releases

When is Morbius launched in cinemas?

Morbius has its launch at the moment set for 31st July 2020 in each the UK and the United States.

The film started filming in England on the finish of February 2019, with Leto marking the beginning of manufacturing with a Twitter submit of per week one clapperboard:

1 week down…11 to go…????‍♀️????‍♀️

Get Prepared ????#MORBIUS @MorbiusMovie pic.twitter.com/3Tm9CGGKFz — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) March 5, 2019

His co-star, Matt Smith, has additionally been noticed on set in Manchester.

Manufacturing is subsequent anticipated to shift to Atlanta – the filming location of many Marvel movies – and conclude on the finish of Might 2019.

Who’s within the forged of Morbius?

Jared Leto (identified for his Oscar-winning efficiency in Dallas Consumers Membership and as Thirty Seconds to Mars’ frontman) is taking part in the titular Morbius, created in 1971 by Roy Thomas and Gil Kane as Morbius the Residing Vampire.

Going by the identify of Michael Morbius, the Nobel Prize-winning biochemist tried to treatment his personal blood dysfunction however as an alternative turned himself right into a pseudo-vampire with superhuman talents. He began out as a villain within the comics earlier than morphing into extra of an anti-hero.

Morbius will not be Leto’s first foray into superhero films – his much-hyped Joker appeared in 2016’s Suicide Squad however, regardless of its industrial success, the movie garnered adverse opinions and Leto will not be anticipated to return for the sequel (with Joaquin Phoenix having offering Warner Bros’ subsequent tackle the position within the award-winning Joker).

All of the Marvel films due for launch within the subsequent few years

Matt Smith joins him in Morbius, taking part in Loxias Crown – the movie’s villain and Morbius’ finest buddy who suffers from the identical blood illness. Smith has beforehand stated he was persuaded to hitch a superhero film by his former Physician Who co-star, Karen Gillan, who performs Nebula within the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films: “She told me that she really likes it, making those movies. That was enough for me.”

Additionally starring are The Crown’s Jared Harris taking part in Morbius’ mentor, Adria Arjona (True Detective) because the movie’s major love curiosity, and Tyrese Gibson (Quick & Livid) as an FBI agent attempting to search out the residing vampire.

Followers had speculated that Jared Harris may also be taking part in iconic Spider-Man villain Doc Ock, aka Physician Octopus, aka Dr. Otto Octavius, however he flat-out denied the claims. When Selection requested Harris if his character may also be the villain, the Chernobyl actor answered: “No. I love the imagination that the fans have, it’s exciting for me to think about the imagination that fans have. But yeah no, it’s not.”

And in one thing of a shock transfer, Michael Keaton was confirmed to be making an look within the movie after that includes within the teaser trailer – will he be taking part in a personality we’ve met earlier than?

Is there a trailer for Morbius?

Sure! Sony has now launched a teaser trailer for followers to get their fangs into…

What’s the plot of Morbius? Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man make an look?

Particulars on the precise plot of the movie are being stored below wraps for now, however – based mostly on the format of 2018’s Venom – we anticipate it to be some kind of origin story for the titular character.

Primarily based on the trailer, it seems like we’ll be seeing one other very darkish, gritty tackle the superhero style. Within the trailer we see a health care provider, Michael Morbius (Leto) try to come back to phrases with a uncommon blood situation – going as far as to experiment with bat DNA in an try and treatment himself, which turns him into his vampire-like super-villain kind.

Maybe essentially the most fascinating facet of the trailer is the looks of Michael Keaton – with many followers speculating that he’s positive to be taking part in Vulture, the identical super-villain he appeared as within the MCU movie Spiderman: Homecoming.

Regardless of showing within the comics with Spider-Man, Venom and Morbius exist in a cinematic shared universe Sony has created to sit down individually from the one portrayed within the Marvel movies (that are owned by Disney) the place Tom Holland’s present model of Spidey exists. A deal between the 2 studios beforehand allowed Spider-Man – a Sony character – to enter the MCU, and there he’ll keep for the meantime.

Sony has been arduous at work on its superhero secure with Morbius in manufacturing, a Venom sequel within the works and improvement on additional movies Silver & Black and Nightwatch.

However in the meanwhile, neither Tom Holland nor his Spider-Man character will make an look in Morbius or Venom, with Sony solely that includes the superhero in animated kind, releasing the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse in 2018 (and with just a few sequels and spin-offs on the playing cards).