When is Mrs Brown’s Boys on TV this Christmas?

Becoming a member of the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Physician Who, one of many newer additions to the BBC’s Christmas particular pantheon is Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The long-running comedy sequence, which stars Brendan O’Carroll because the Irish mammy Agnes Brown, is a giant scores performer with roughly seven million folks watching final yr’s festive specials.

Right here’s all the pieces we learn about what’s in retailer this time round…

What’s on TV this Christmas 2019?

When is the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas particular on TV?

CONFIRMED: the Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas Particular airs at 10.30pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Yr Particular airs at 10.30pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One.

The titles of the 2 new episodes have been revealed by the BBC as A Fantastic Mammy and Orange Is The New Mammy.

Will there be one other full sequence of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Sadly for followers, there hasn’t been a full sequence of Mrs Brown’s Boys because the third outing aired approach again in 2013. Since then, the sequence has saved going within the types of the 2014 film, quite a few seasonal specials and a touring musical.

The BBC have commissioned festive episodes of the sitcom by way of to 2020, however after that it’s unclear the place Mammy will go subsequent.

If the present have been to be cancelled outright, star Brendan O’Carroll is aware of precisely what would occur within the closing episode.

He mentioned in an interview with The Every day Star: “We’re booked to do Christmas specials for the BBC till 2020 but when they go, ‘We are going to drop you as we don’t suppose it’s sturdy sufficient’ then I’d kill Agnes off.

“Our final episode would be the funniest show I’ve ever written for the first 24 minutes. Then the last four minutes would break your f**king heart.”