When is Murder Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming on BBC Two?

BBC Two are giving viewers an inside take a look at the workings of a homicide trial with their new two-part documentary sequence.

The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming follows a significant case that unfolded in 2019 and noticed carers Edward Cairney and Avril Jones accused of homicide.

What’s Homicide Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming about?

Two-part documentary in regards to the investigation and trial of two carers accused of murdering Margaret Fleming and claiming advantages in her identify for 16 years, taking audiences to the centre of the trial at Glasgow’s Excessive Courtroom.

The trial of Edward Cairney and Avril Jones continues, together with the testimonies of Jean McSherry, the previous accomplice of Margaret’s father Derick, and Margaret’s former trainer Jacqueline Cahill.

The programme additionally follows senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Livingstone as he revisits Margaret’s derelict dwelling in Seacroft, Inverkip.

Radio Instances critic Alison Graham had this to say in regards to the second episode:

“A police officer grows offended with an emotionless Avril Jones, who’s being interviewed in regards to the disappearance of a susceptible younger lady in 1999, Margaret Fleming. ‘I can’t stress sufficient, you might be in right here for homicide – you don’t appear bothered about this wee lassie.’

“Jones and her fellow carer Edward Cairney later each go on trial in Scotland, charged with Margaret’s homicide, and cameras comply with the case because the prosecution units about convincing the jury that Margaret is lifeless by their fingers, although no physique has ever been discovered.

“Cairney is combative with the prosecutor, claiming Margaret is still alive. But there is compelling evidence that casts doubt on letters she is supposed to have written to the pair.”

When is Homicide Trial: The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming on BBC Two?

The Disappearance of Margaret Fleming concludes on BBC Two on Thursday ninth January at 9pm. Each episodes will then be obtainable to observe on BBC iPlayer.