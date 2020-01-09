When is Narcos: Mexico season 2 released? What’s going to happen?

Netflix’s stand-alone crime drama, Narcos: Mexico, will probably be returning for a second season in February.

Charting the rise of the Guadalajara drug cartel in 1980s-era Mexico, the drama began out because the fourth season of Narcos, earlier than the streaming big determined to develop the collection as a companion present.

*Warning: spoilers forward for Narcos: Mexico season one*

Every little thing you must find out about Narcos: Mexico

Who stars in Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico?

Right here’s the whole lot you must find out about Narcos: Mexico season two.

When will Narcos: Mexico season 2 arrive on Netflix?

The collection will probably be launched in its entirety on Thursday 13th February 2020.

Together with the date announcement, Netflix supplied a brief teaser, which options lead actor Diego Luna (Rogue One) turning in direction of the digicam, whereas he speaks in a menacing voiceover.

Catch him in the event you can. Narcos: Mexico Season 2 premieres February 13 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/OpScR1Et9h — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) December 17, 2019

What’s Narcos: Mexico about — and what occurred within the season 1 finale?

The collection follows the institution of the trendy Mexican medicine commerce, focussing on real-life narco Felix Gallardo, a former Sinaloan police officer turned drug lord, and Kiki Camarena, a Mexican-American DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) agent tasked with taking Felix down.

The season adopted the 2 males’s cat and mouse sport, which ended within the abduction, torture and homicide of Kiki, whose demise in the end served as a catalyst within the struggle on medicine.

The finale additionally lastly revealed the id of the present’s narrator: Scoot McNairy as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent accountable for Operation Layenda, a job pressure that labored to convey to justice these liable for Kiki’s demise — and the main target of Narcos: Mexico season two.

“What happened in Guadalajara in the early ’80s was the beginning,” Breslin says in voiceover. “What occurred in Guadalajara gave delivery to the primary cartel. From that, others would comply with. And the violence and cash and medicines, they only fucking explode. It modified the DEA, too. Possibly it woke us up, I don’t know. Nevertheless it’s the place the primary shot was fired, the one which began the drug struggle. And after that, none of it will be the identical. How may or not it’s?

“We knew we were in a war,” he says on the finish of the episode. “Now, it was our turn. Pretty soon, they were gonna know, they were in one too.”

Who will star in Narcos: Mexico season 2?

Scoot McNairy (Argo, 12 Years A Slave) stars as agent Walt Breslin, a DEA agent introduced in following the demise of Kiki Camarena. McNairy was the thriller narrator for the whole thing of season one, earlier than his id was revealed on the finish of the finale.

Diego Luna, best-known for his function as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, performs the narco kingpin Felix Gallardo. Additionally starring are Tenoch Huerta (Get the Gringo) as Rafael Cara Quintero, newcomer Teresa Ruiz as Felix’s girlfriend Isabella Bautista, and Alejandro Edda (American Made, Worry the Strolling Lifeless) as Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, a protégé of Felix’s who would go on to grow to be the top of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Meet the forged of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico

Is there a trailer for Narcos: Mexico season 2?