When is Next in Fashion on Netflix? What is it about?

Clothier and Queer Eye star Tan France is teaming up with mannequin and presenter Alexa Chung to offer the following era of favor innovators a leg up within the business.

Netflix’s Subsequent In Style will see 18 up and coming designers compete for an enormous money prize and a significant profession alternative.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to learn about Subsequent in Style…

When is Subsequent in Style on Netflix?

Subsequent in Style will debut on Netflix world wide on Wednesday 29th January 2020.

What’s Subsequent in Style about?

Subsequent in Style is a brand new competitors sequence coming to Netflix in 2020, which sees 18 style designers go head-to-head in a variety of fashion challenges.

The contestants are a choice of gifted and educated style specialists and the prize is doubtlessly life-changing: $250,000 and the chance to launch their very own clothes line with luxurious retailer Internet-a-Porter.

Solely probably the most inventive and progressive thoughts on the staff can stroll dwelling with the highest prize, which might be determined throughout ten episodes of challenges that includes a number of visitor judges.

Who’re the hosts of Subsequent in Style?

Tan France began out with a profitable profession within the style business, working for main manufacturers like Chanel in addition to launching his personal girls’s clothes line, Kingdom & State.

His media profession took off as one of many so-called ‘Fab Five’ on Netflix’s smash-hit actuality sequence Queer Eye.

Alexa Chung is primarily a mannequin and tv presenter, having began her profession after being scouted on the age of simply 16.

Since then, she has gone on to work for DKNY, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger, in addition to presenting her personal present on MTV and protection of the iTunes Competition in 2011.

A powerful lineup of style specialists and designers have been introduced as visitor judges on the present, together with Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Adriana Lima, Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, Dao- Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Who’re the contestants on Subsequent in Style?

The contestants on Subsequent in Style hail from everywhere in the world and every with a selected focus to their work.

Adolfo Sanchez is a Mexican-American designer specialising in night put on and bridal, whereas Claire Davis is UK based mostly and exploring eco-friendly style.

Angel Chen is predicated in China and has based a line which appears to be like to fuse Jap and Western fashion, whereas Korean designer Minju Kim works on modern womenswear.

LA based mostly Ashton Hirota works on streetwear, Marco Morante produces designer underwear and Charles Lu has expertise in intricate robes.

Italian Angelo Cruciani is behind the Yezael style label, whereas Daniel Fletcher is primarily a menswear designer.

Carli Pearson specialises in bespoke, inclusive clothes and Scotland’s Hayley Scanlan is the founding father of her personal womenswear label.

Julian Woodhouse had a army background earlier than getting into the world of style, whereas Pakistani-American Isaac Saqib is behind the putting Mercy & Mankind model.

Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez is an affiliate professor and division chair on the Moore College of Artwork & Design in Pennsylvania.

Over in New York Metropolis, you’ll discover Kianga ‘KiKi’ Peterson, who helped launch the hip hop attire label FUBU, whereas Farai Simoyi-Agbede has designed for big stars like Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Final however not least, Lorena Saravia Butcher has labored and collaborated with style manufacturers, whereas Narresh Kukreja is co-founder of Indian label Shivan and Narresh.