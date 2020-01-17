When is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

The ninth movie from Quentin Tarantino, As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood boasts a stellar forged together with Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

And now it additionally boasts 10 nominations on the Oscars 2020, together with Greatest Image. However what’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood truly about? And how are you going to watch it?

Right here’s every part you’ll want to know…

How can I watch As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood?

As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood is now accessible to look at on Blu-ray and DVD.

The movie can be accessible digitally – you possibly can personal or hire the movie from Amazon right here.

Who’s within the forged of As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lead the forged as fictional characters Rick Dalton and Cliff Sales space. Dalton is the previous star of a Western TV collection, and Sales space is his longtime stunt double.

Regardless of the 2 leads being fictional, there truly are some real-life characters within the film…

Margot Robbie stars as Sharon Tate, an actress and mannequin who was additionally the spouse of director Roman Polanski. Tate was eight and a half months pregnant when she and her unborn son have been killed by the hands of the Charles Manson household cult in August 1969.

Robbie has since revealed that she landed the position after sending a letter to Tarantino – she informed Vogue how she had as soon as made a pact with herself to get in contact with the director as soon as she thought she was a ok actress. That second got here after she watched the primary reduce of I, Tonya – a task which earned her an Oscar nomination.

“I wrote him and said, ‘I adore your films, and I would love to work with you in some capacity. Or any capacity,’” she recalled. Earlier than lengthy she was sat on the director’s kitchen desk, studying the script with Tarantino providing her Victoria Bitter – an Australian beer!

The actress appeared with co-stars Pitt and DiCaprio on the movie’s Los Angeles premiere in July 2019.

Different actors enjoying real-life characters embrace Damon Herriman as Charles Manson, Dakota Fanning and Lena Dunham as his followers, Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski, Bruce Dern as ranch proprietor George Spahn, Damian Lewis as iconic actor Steve McQueen, Mike Moh as martial arts legend Bruce Lee, Emile Hirsch as Hollywood hairstylist Jay Sebring, Luke Perry (in his ultimate movie position) as actor Wayne Maunder and Nicholas Hammond as actor/director Sam Wanamaker.

The star-studded forged additionally consists of Al Pacino as Dalton’s fictional agent Marvin Schwarz, in addition to Timothy Olyphant, Clifton Collins, Keith Jefferson, Kurt Russell, Michael Masden and Tim Roth.

What’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood about?

Plot particulars have been saved largely underneath wraps for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood, however Tarantino has beforehand stated that the movie will likely be “a narrative that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, on the top of hippy Hollywood.

The 2 lead characters are Rick Dalton (DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV collection, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Sales space (Pitt). Each are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don’t recognise anymore. However Rick has a really well-known next-door neighbour… Sharon Tate.”

This newest trailer provides a greater concept of the plot, with Dalton anxious he’s change into a has-been and Pitt’s Sales space launched to Manson and his “family”.

Is As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood based mostly on a real story?

Even supposing it’s set in Hollywood in 1969 and options real-life characters from that point, the film is, for essentially the most half, fictional. Rick Dalton and Cliff Sales space are Tarantino’s innovations, however they’re stated to be based mostly on actor Burt Reynolds and stuntman Hal Needham, who have been lively in that period.

Are there any images of the forged in As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood?

Sure! On this Twitter snap, Robbie is sporting a sixties look in character as Tate, full with white leather-based boots.

SHARON TATE #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/qgR5oQWzUb — As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) August 6, 2018

And beneath DiCaprio might be seen in a yellow polo neck and orange go well with jacket. To the left is Pitt in double denim and aviators.

(From left to proper) CLIFF BOOTH and RICK DALTON. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood pic.twitter.com/zb3Jl07dKp — As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) June 27, 2018

Has As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood had good opinions?

For essentially the most half, opinions of As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood have been extraordinarily optimistic. Each The Guardian and The Telegraph awarded the movie 5 stars, with the previous’s critic Peter Dowling describing the film as “shocking, gripping, dazzlingly shot” and “entirely outrageous, disorientating, irresponsible, and also brilliant”.

He added: “Opinions are going to divide about this film’s startling and spectacularly provocative ending, which Tarantino is concerned to keep secret and which I have no intention of revealing here.”

The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin, in the meantime, praised DiCaprio’s efficiency: “DiCaprio is a riot at making his character talented-ish, sweating, coughing and stammering off-camera, yet delivering the goods – sometimes brilliantly – when action’s called.”

Selection’s Personal Gleiberman, in the meantime, stated the film is a “heady, engrossing, kaleidoscopic, spectacularly detailed nostalgic splatter collage of a film” however concluded that Tarantino has created one thing which “no longer feels even vaguely revolutionary”.

The Hollywood Reporter’s David Rooney famous that “the two ambling hours of detours, recaps and diversions that precede the standard climactic explosion of graphic violence are virtually plotless” however praised DiCaprio and Pitt’s performances which have been “dripping with self-irony and pleasurable chemistry”.

What’s the controversy over the portrayal of Bruce Lee?

Lee is portrayed within the movie by actor Mike Moh and is seen difficult Cliff Sales space (Pitt) to a combat, with Sales space showing to get the higher of him.

The actual-life Lee handed away in 1973, however his daughter, Shannon, is sad together with his depiction within the movie. Chatting with the Wrap, she stated that he “comes across as an arrogant asshole who was full of hot air, and not someone who had to fight triple as hard as any of those people did to accomplish what was naturally given to so many others.”

She added: “It was really uncomfortable to sit in the theatre and listen to people laugh at my father.”

Tarantino is understood to be an admirer of Lee and dressed Kill Invoice star Uma Thurman in a reproduction of the martial arts skilled’s yellow jumpsuit in his two movies. He’s but to reply to the criticism.

Is there a trailer for As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood?

There may be certainly. Along with the trailer posted above, there’s a classy teaser right here…

Forward of the Cannes Movie Competition premiere, a spread of fictional, old skool posters designed for Leonardo DiCaprio’s film star character have been launched. Verify them out beneath.

What’s on the As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood soundtrack? When is it launched?

The soundtrack for Tarantino’s newest is a bumper one that includes 30-plus songs. The likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple are included on the checklist…

