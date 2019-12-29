When is Profumo Affair BBC drama The Trial of Christine Keeler on TV?

Starring Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Emilia Fox and Ben Miles and shining a lightweight on the Profumo Affair of 1963, The Trial of Christine Keeler “takes a fresh look at one of the most infamous British stories.”

In keeping with the BBC, the drama will take us “behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times.”

Right here’s what it’s essential know…

When is The Trial of Christine Keeler on TV?

CONFIRMED: The drama will start on Sunday 29th December at 9pm on BBC One.

Episode two follows on Monday 30th December at 9pm.

Is there a trailer for The Trial of Christine Keeler?

Sure – and it seems to be each bit as dramatic as you’d anticipate!

What’s The Trial of Christine Keeler about?

This six-part drama, penned by BAFTA-winning novelist and screenwriter Amanda Coe, will focus in on the girl on the centre of the Profumo affair: a 19-year-old mannequin referred to as Christine Keeler.

The Profumo affair was a political scandal in 1960s Britain which befell on the top of the Chilly Warfare and led to fears of a nationwide safety breach, in the end contributing to the autumn of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan and his authorities. There have been additionally enormous private repercussions for everybody caught up within the scandal.

In 1961, Christine Keeler was a mannequin and topless showgirl who labored at Murray’s Cabaret Membership in Soho, the place she met Stephen Ward, an English osteopath and artist who moved in modern circles and had many vital mates.

Ward took her below his wing and launched her to a kind of vital males – John Profumo, the Secretary of State for Warfare. Although Profumo was married, the 2 had a quick sexual relationship.

John Profumo with spouse Valerie Hobson in 1963 (Getty)

Ward additionally launched her to Captain Yevgeny “Eugene” Ivanov, a Soviet naval attaché, and when the entire scandal got here on the market have been studies that Keeler could have been concurrently concerned with Profumo and Ivanov. The general public questioned: had there been a safety danger? Had any very important data been handed on to a Chilly Warfare rival?

In March 1963, responding to rumours, Profumo made a private assertion to the Home of Commons and denied any impropriety. Prime Minister Macmillan backed him. However just some weeks later, Profumo refuted his personal assertion, admitted the reality and resigned as an MP.

Politically, the impression was enormous: Macmillan resigned as PM in October 1963 and the Conservative Occasion misplaced the overall election in 1964.

However this was not the one repercussion.

Stephen Ward was placed on trial for quite a lot of vice expenses, together with ‘living off immoral earnings’ from Keeler and her pal Mandy Rice-Davies. Ward was convicted however, simply earlier than he could possibly be sentenced, killed himself with a deadly overdose.

The fallout for Keeler herself was additionally enormous. Having first caught the media’s consideration after a taking pictures incident between two of her lovers, she was topic to intense scrutiny because the Profumo affair was revealed.

Actress Sophie Cookson, who will play Keeler, mentioned this was “an illuminating script about a vivid, complex woman who has previously, it seems, been reduced and misunderstood,” including: “Now feels like the perfect time to reconsider her life, and redress the balance.”

Who’s within the forged of The Trial of Christine Keeler?

Learn extra: Meet the forged of BBC One’s The Trial of Christine Keeler



Sophie Cookson, James Norton, Emilia Fox and Ben Miles will lead the high-profile forged.

Sophie Cookson is finest identified for her position as undercover agent Roxy Morton within the Kingsman films. She is going to star as Keeler, a 19-year-old mannequin who had a quick sexual affair a authorities minister.

The Crown actor Ben Miles is ready to play Warfare Secretary John Profumo, whereas Silent Witness and Strangers star Emilia Fox joins the forged as his spouse Valerie Hobson.

Ellie Bamber will play Keeler’s pal Mandy Rice-Davies.

Blissful Valley star James Norton will play Stephen Ward – an osteopath, an artist, and a socialite. He knew Keeler and Profumo, and likewise the Soviet naval attaché Captain Yevgeny Ivanov (performed by Visar Vishka) with whom Keeler was accused of concurrently conducting an affair.

Additional forged contains Anthony Welsh as Aloysius ‘Lucky’ Gordon, and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as Johnny Edgecombe – two of Keeler’s lovers.