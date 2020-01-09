When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama Boys on TV?

Years and Years creator and former Physician Who showrunner Russell T Davies will discover the lives of three younger homosexual males affected by the AIDS disaster of the 1980s in a brand new Channel four collection.

Right here’s all the things that you must know in regards to the as-of-yet untitled drama…

When is Russell T Davies’ 1980s AIDS drama on TV?

Davies’ upcoming collection Boys (beforehand beneath the working title The Boys, till one other present took the identify) will possible air on Channel four throughout summer time 2020, in accordance with Davies.

Requested about casting throughout an interview with HEARALPUBLICIST on the South Financial institution Present Awards in July 2019, Davies stated: “It’s all going to kick off in September. It won’t be on until this time next year.”

And true to his phrase, in September 2019 Davies introduced that he’d completed and delivered all 5 scripts – whereas the read-through came about in October forward of filming.

What’s the collection about?

The five-parter will look at the lives of a bunch of younger homosexual males (Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin) who’re hit by the outbreak of a brand new lethal virus, HIV, after they transfer to London through the 1980s.

“They’re all based on my experiences,” Davies instructed HEARALPUBLICIST. “They’re all 18 years old in 1981, that was my age in 1981, in a sense they’re all part of me but equally they’re all invented… Some of them do [die of AIDs].”

In a press release, Channel four stated: “Ritchie, Roscoe and Colin are younger lads, strangers at first, leaving residence at 18 and heading off to London in 1981 with hope and ambition and pleasure… and strolling straight right into a plague that a lot of the world ignores.

“Yr by yr, episode by episode, their lives change, because the thriller of a brand new virus begins as a hearsay, then a menace, then a terror, after which one thing that binds them collectively within the combat.

“It’s the story of their friends, lovers and families too, especially Jill, the girl who loves them and helps them, and galvanises them in the battles to come. Together they will endure the horror of the epidemic, the pain of rejection and the prejudices that gay men faced throughout the decade.”

Who’s within the forged of Boys?

Russell T Davies has signed up an all-star forged, together with Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry and Neil Patrick Harris.

The lead position will probably be performed by actor and pop sister Olly Alexander from the band Years & Years (sure, similar to Davies’ earlier collection Years and Years).

Olly Alexander performs Ritchie, Omari Douglas performs his pal Roscoe, and Callum Scott Howells completes the trio as Colin. In the beginning of the story, it’s 1981 and so they’re simply starting a brand new life in London.

Lydia West (Dracula, Years and Years) performs Jill Baxter, Ritchie’s pal from school, “straight-talking, funny, and the rock on which they rely.”

Keeley Hawes (of Bodyguard, The Durrells and Line of Responsibility) will play Ritchie’s mum Valerie, whereas Shaun Dooley will play his dad Clive.

Neil Patrick Harris stars as Henry Coltrane, Stephen Fry performs MP Arthur Garrison, and Tracey Ann Oberman performs the position of Carol Carter. Nathaniel Curtis performs a personality known as Ash, “a faithful friend through thick and thin.”

Olly Alexander stated: “I really feel just like the luckiest boy on this planet to be part of this mission, I’ve been a fan of Russell T Davies ever since I watched Queer As People in secret at 14 years outdated. His work helped form my identification as a homosexual individual so I’m completely over the moon we’ll be working collectively. The script was wonderful to learn, I laughed and I cried so much, it’s a privilege to be serving to to inform this story and I’m so excited.”

Neil Patrick Harris stated: “I’m so pleased, and incredibly proud, to be a part of Russell T Davies’ new series. This drama, Boys, is two things: it is an irresistible, funny, jubilant story of young people discovering their true identities and the unalloyed joy of living life to the fullest, it is also a deeply resonant exploration of a decade when so many of these lives were cut short by the devastating effects of the nascent AIDS pandemic. Russell’s scripts chart the highs and lows of this time so beautifully and deftly, it’s an honour to help tell this story.”

Is there a trailer?

Not but — we’ll maintain this web page up to date with any new information.