When is season 2 of Ricky Gervais series After Life released?

Ricky Gervais’ brutally trustworthy comedy After Life is coming again to Netflix for a second sequence.

This implies followers might be reunited with Gervais’ grieving protagonist Tony – however who else might be reprising their roles? And when will the brand new episodes hit Netflix?

Right here’s all the pieces you should know (**WARNING: SPOILERS FOR AFTER LIFE SERIES ONE**)…

When is After Life season 2 on Netflix?

After Life will return for a second sequence on Netflix in spring 2020.

#AfterLife renewed for S2. Star & creator @rickygervais says, “I have never had a reaction like this before. It’s been insane. And heartwarming. But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.” pic.twitter.com/aXsHVYRSSD — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) April three, 2019

Netflix introduced the information with a Twitter put up captioned with a quote from Ricky Gervais: “I’ve by no means had a response like this earlier than. It’s been insane. And heartwarming.

“But now I have to make sure the second season is even better so I’ll probably have to work much harder than usual. Annoying really.”

Gervais introduced in March that he had already begun writing sequence two, and in August he shared a photograph from the read-through…

#AfterLife2 The Learn Via pic.twitter.com/RrwcCkmGMn — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 19, 2019

Filming on the brand new season started on ninth September, 2019.

What’s After Life about?

After Life follows misanthropic newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais), who learns to manage after the demise of his spouse by deciding to say and do no matter he likes, regardless of the penalties.

Tony turns into depressed and suicidal after his beloved Lisa (Kerry Godliman) passes away from breast most cancers, and tries to embraces a impolite and harmful character, however finds himself undermined by the kindness of these round him.

Regardless of the subject material being fairly heavy, the sitcom has been praised for being each poignant and humorous in equal measure.

Who might be within the forged of After Life season two?

Gervais will certainly be again because the creator and star of the present and, though casting hasn’t been confirmed, it’s anticipated that many of the unique actors will reprise their roles within the sitcom, together with…

Kerry Godliman as Tony’s late spouse Lisa, Ashley Jensen because the nurse of Tony’s father, Roisin Conaty as native prostitute Daphne, Diane Morgan as Tony’s colleague, Tony Approach as Tony’s colleague and good friend, Mandeep Dhillon as a trainee journalist, David Bradley as Tony’s father, Tom Basden as Tony’s boss and brother-in-law Matt, Penelope Wilton as widow Anne and Paul Kaye because the psychiatrist.

Tim Plester’s character Julian isn’t anticipated to return – except, like Lisa, he seems in flashbacks.

What is going to occur in After Life season two?

Gervais beforehand revealed that there’s “a little clue” within the closing episode of the primary season as to the place the present might go subsequent.

Throughout Tony’s graveside deep and significant with Anne, he says: “I’m going to carry on saying and doing what I want and punishing the world, but I’m going to punish people who deserve it. I’m going to use my superpower for good.”

Who’s creator and star Ricky Gervais?

Gervais created sitcoms The Workplace, Extras, Derek and Life’s Too Brief and have movies Cemetery Junction (together with his long-time collaborator Stephen Service provider), David Brent: Life on the Highway and Particular Correspondents.

He additionally has a listing of Hollywood credit together with the films Ghost City, Muppets Most Wished, Night time on the Museum: Secret of the Tomb and The Invention of Mendacity, and has hosted the Golden Globes 4 instances.

Is there a trailer for After Life season 2?

Not but, however right here’s a compilation of outtakes from sequence one to get you within the temper…