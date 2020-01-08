When is Shetland back for series 6?

BBC One gave Shetland followers an early Christmas current in December by renewing the crime drama for one more two collection.

Shetland’s sixth collection will see Douglas Henshall reprise his lead function as Jimmy Perez – a detective inspector investigating murders on the Scottish islands.

Right here’s every thing we all know to this point.

When is collection 6 of Shetland on BBC One?

BBC One has not introduced an airdate for Shetland’s sixth collection, nevertheless filming is because of begin in March this yr. The seventh collection will probably be filmed in 2021.

Gaynor Holmes, Commissioning Editor for BBC Drama Scotland, mentioned in December that BBC One viewers are set for “an unmissable series from David Kane when it returns next year”.

Oh did I overlook to say…………..#Shetland We begin filming in March. — Douglas Henshall (@djhenshall) December 2, 2019

What number of different collection of Shetland will there be?

The BBC has confirmed Shetland’s renewal for collection six and 7, however nothing has been mentioned in regards to the present’s future past that time but.

Ann Cleeves, the writer of the books on which Shetland relies, mentioned in March final yr that the eighth Shetland guide, Wild Fireplace, could be the collection’ final.

Who’s within the forged of Shetland collection 6?

Douglas Henshall is returning to the sixth collection of Shetland as Detective Inspector Jimmy Perez, alongside Alison O’Donnell as DS Alison ‘Tosh’ Macintosh.

The place is Shetland filmed?

The collection is shot within the archipelago Shetland Islands, in addition to different places in mainland Scotland. The forged and crew are often primarily based in Glasgow.

What occurred in Shetland collection 5?

The drama’s fifth collection noticed Perez examine the homicide of younger Nigerian man Daniel and the disappearance of his sister Zezi after a severed hand washed up on Shetland seaside.

Perez started to suspect human trafficking gang on the island was answerable for killing Daniel and kidnapping Zezi. His major suspects – the Hayes household – have been shortly afterwards discovered murdered of their dwelling, with just one surviving member of the family left for useless.

Perez went to seek out Aaron McGuire in Glasgow, who he believed was an important determine within the gang. Throughout this time, suspect Callum dedicated suicide beneath DC Sandy Wilson’s custody.

Perez quickly realised that Alice, the brand new lady in Shetland that he had fallen in love with throughout the collection, was behind the trafficking ring on the island after McGuire was knowledgeable of the police’s try to lure him out of the shadows. It’s then found that Alice’s husband Chris had accrued money owed which meant he was blackmailed into individuals trafficking and Zezi is present in a cottage on Unst that Chris was renovating.