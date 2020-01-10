When is Sky drama Cobra on TV?

A brand new drama sequence will discover how the British authorities responds to a nationwide disaster of giant scale and menace.

Robert Carlyle will take the lead position as a besieged Prime Minister who calls collectively the COBRA committee within the hopes of resolving the disaster.

Right here’s every thing it is advisable find out about Cobra…

When is Cobra on Sky One and NOW TV?

The drama will start airing on Sky One on Friday 17th January 2020, with all episodes accessible to stream on NOW TV from that date.

What’s Cobra about?

Cobra takes a take a look at the British authorities within the midst of a horrible disaster.

As widespread energy outages trigger chaos and threaten lives throughout the nation, the COBRA committee comprised of the UK’s main specialists and politicians, gathers to discover a solution to flip the lights again on.

On the backdrop of violent unrest within the streets, tough selections will should be made towards the clock if the nation is to outlive.

See the primary look trailer beneath:

Who’s within the forged of Cobra?

Robert Carlyle (The Struggle of the Worlds) will play British Prime Minister Robert Sutherland, whereas Victoria Hamilton (The Crown) is his Chief of Workers Anna Marshall.

Carlyle mentioned: “I am really looking forward to stepping into the role of the Prime Minister in a story that feels almost too true to be fiction. COBRA is a palpably thrilling and witty take on a political drama but with a humanity at the heart of the series.”

Richard Dormer (Sport of Thrones) has snagged the position of Fraser Walker, top-of-the-line disaster contingency planners within the nation, with David Haig (Killing Eve) because the plotting Residence Secretary Archie Glover-Morgan.

Rounding out the forged are Marsha Thomason (White Collar) as Francine Bridge MP and Lucy Cohu (Maigret) because the Prime Minister’s spouse, Rachel.