When is Star Trek: Picard released?

Followers of Star Trek: The Subsequent Technology take coronary heart! Patrick Stewart is returning to the Star Trek universe after almost 20 years on shore go away, along with his iconic Captain Picard set to star in a brand new spin-off collection that can think about his later years.

Right here’s what we all know in regards to the collection that has been formally confirmed as Star Trek: Picard…

When is the Picard spin-off coming to TV?

Star Trek: Picard got here pretty rapidly following its announcement in August 2018, with the collection arriving within the US on streaming service CBS All Entry – and in Canada on cable networks Area and Z and OTT service Crave – on January 23rd 2020.

Exterior of North America, the ten-part collection can be obtainable all over the world on Amazon Prime, launching on Friday 24th January, with new episodes dropping every Friday after that.

Although Star Trek: Picard season one hasn’t aired but, season two has already been confirmed.

Will Star Trek: Picard air within the UK?

One man and his canine…

Star Trek: Picard – coming to Prime Video

Sure, the UK is without doubt one of the 200 territories exterior North America the place the Star Trek: Picard collection can be streamed completely on Amazon Prime Video, with every episode dropping each Friday from 24th January 2020, inside 24 hours of its premiere within the US.

What is going to the Picard collection appear to be?

An prolonged trailer unveiled at New York Comedian Con in October offers us the most effective concept but of what to anticipate, introducing us to new characters, giving us a taster of the drama to come back within the post-Starfleet chapter of Picard’s life and ticking a number of containers for Subsequent Technology followers with reunions with a number of beloved characters…

The official Star Trek Twitter web page additionally lately gave a sneak peek at Picard’s new admiral’s uniform.

Admiral Picard, 2385

Is Star Trek: Picard good?

Pictured: Patrick Stewart as Picard.

We thought so! Try our 5 star overview of Picard’s first three episodes right here.

What’s the take care of Picard’s new canine?

Famed dog-lover Patrick Stewart seems to have managed to forged a furry pal within the new collection, and given their prominence on the poster it may very well be that they performs a fairly essential half within the collection.

In any case, why else would Picard identify the canine after his trusty first officer Riker, or no less than his nickname – look intently on the canine’s tag, and you’ll see it reads “No. 1″…

Who will star in Star Trek: Picard?

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Getty)

Alongside the returning Stewart, the collection has to date added Merlin, The Musketeers and Heroes star Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Marvel’s Daredevil, Blindspot) as regulars alongside newcomer Evan Evagora (who performs Romulan Elnor).

Cabrera will play the pilot of Picard’s ship who can be a “skilful thief” known as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, whereas Hurd is intelligence officer Raffi Musiker with a strong reminiscence and issues with substance habit.

Followers can count on a big position from Hamilton’s Isa Briones, who performs Dahj, a key character within the present’s second trailer. Within the sneak peek she involves Picard for assist, saying “Everything inside of me says I am safe with you.”

Though we don’t absolutely know Dahj’s identification, Picard clearly see her as essential, telling Starfleet “If she is who I think she is…”

It’s additionally been revealed that The Newsroom’s Alison Capsule will star (as Dr Agnes Jurati), alongside Penny Dreadful’s Harry Treadaway (Narek).

Star Trek: Picard will even have its personal aftershow on CBS known as The Prepared Room. The collection’ Twitter account confirmed Star Trek: The Subsequent technology star Will Wheaton will host the aftershow. There’s at present no information on whether or not The Prepared Room will air within the UK, however viewers on the opposite facet of the Atlantic can count on it each Thursday after every Star Trek: Picard episode.

Are there extra trailers for Star Trek: Picard?

Right here’s an earlier trailer for you (learn our breakdown of it right here)…

And this longer one was launched at San Diego Comedian-Con…

An extra teaser was additionally aired in December in the course of the NFL over within the US, with model new footage of our hero. “I’m in over my head… the girl’s life is still in danger,” he says, showing to seek advice from Dahj (performed by Isa Briones), earlier than including ominously: “I will do what needs to be done”.

What is going to occur in Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek spin-off?

All the story of the spin-off is at present unknown, although it begins with Picard in retirement a few years after leaving Starfleet.

“This is going to be a very thoughtful, psychological portrait in a lot of ways,” creator Alex Kurtzman stated.” Everyone knows what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, has endured and what he’s represented. He in some methods has to undergo a gauntlet to seek out that once more.

“Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast is coming together beautifully. And I will give you nothing else.”

The second trailer for the collection means that outdated baddie The Borg could have an enormous half within the collection. Not solely can we see a Borg dice ship, however there’s additionally a really fascinating shot of what seems like Romulans patrolling a jail that includes an indication stating “This facility has gone 5843 days without an assimilation.”

For our half, that is the place we expect the collection ought to go…

Will any of The Subsequent Technology forged seem in Picard’s spin-off?

Stewart’s outdated Star Trek: TNG co-star Jonathan Frakes (far left) is reportedly directing a couple of episodes of the collection, having beforehand taken the captain’s chair for episodes of Discovery, Deep Area 9, Voyager and even a number of episodes of TNG whereas he was nonetheless appearing on it. As we’ve now seen from the most recent trailer he’ll reprise his position of William Riker, alongside one other fan favorite Marini Sirtis, who performs his accomplice Deanna Troi.

The trailer additionally reveals that Brent Spiner will characteristic in some type as android Knowledge and Jeri Ryan will blast her manner again into the motion as former Borg drone Seven of 9 ( a personality from Star Trek: Voyager). Jonathan Del Arco will even return as Borg drone Hugh.

In the meanwhile, it’s unclear if any extra TNG characters may have a task within the collection.