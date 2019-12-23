When is Still Open All Hours on TV? When is the Christmas special?

Britain’s favorite nook retailer and its proprietor, Granville, the native grocer with the present of the gab, are again for a sixth collection, with David Jason being joined by returning solid members together with Johnny Vegas, James Baxter and Kulvinder Ghir.

Right here’s the whole lot you must find out about Nonetheless Open All Hours…

When is Nonetheless Open All Hours on TV?

The collection started on 18th October 2019, with episodes on Fridays at 8pm on BBC1.

What’s Nonetheless Open All Hours about?

The sequel to the beloved 1970s-80s sitcom Open All Hours, which starred David Jason alongside the late Ronnie Barker, the brand new collection follows Granville, a chatty and stingy grocer who inherits a nook retailer from his uncle and runs it alongside his son, Leroy, whose mom is out of the image.

Collection six will embrace the standard substances of the well-known snapping until (now stated to be haunted by the ghost of Arkwright, Granville’s late uncle and former proprietor of the store), Granville’s crafty makes an attempt to dump inventory, and Leroy’s pursuit of the native librarian.

The collection may also see Eric and Cyril get somewhat too near nature attempting to impress their wives on a tenting journey…

Who stars in Nonetheless Open All Hours?

Sir David Jason, who starred within the authentic Open All Hours and performed Derek ‘Del Boy’ Trotter within the sitcom Solely Fools and Horses, performs Granville, whereas James Baxter (Emmerdale, Pink Dwarf) performs his son Leroy.

Stephanie Cole (Coronation Road, Doc Martin) reprises her function as Delphine Featherstone from Open All Hours, as do Maggie Ollerenshaw (First of the Summer time Wine) as Mavis and Lynda Baron (EastEnders) as Nurse Gladys Emmanuel.

Becoming a member of the solid of Nonetheless Open All Hours are comic Johnny Vegas as Eric Agnew, and Goodness Gracious Me actors Kulvinder Ghir and Nina Wadia (additionally recognized for enjoying Zainab on EastEnders) as Cyril and Mrs Hussein.

When is the Nonetheless Open All Hours Christmas particular?

The Nonetheless Open All Hours will air on BBC One on Monday December 23rd at eight.30pm.

The episode will see Granville try to revive some Christmas magic for his clients, however his conjuring methods aren’t going to plan and folks maintain magically disappearing… Elsewhere, Eric and Cyril try to steer their wives to pattern Arkwrights’ particular French custard.