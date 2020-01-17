When is the BBC’s Windrush scandal drama Sitting in Limbo on TV?

BBC One has commissioned a feature-length drama concerning the real-life experiences of a person who struggled to be accepted as a British Citizen through the Windrush scandal.

The drama is written by novelist Stephen S. Thompson, who has primarily based the movie on the story of his brother Anthony Bryan, who moved to the UK from Jamaica in 1965 on the age of eight.

When is Sitting in Limbo on TV?

Filming started in November 2019 on the one-off feature-length drama.

The BBC has but to announce an air date.

What’s Sitting in Limbo about?

Anthony has lived within the UK since he was eight years previous, however when he determined to acquire a passport and go to his aged mom in Jamaica, he learnt that there was no report of him as a British citizen. The onus was now on him to show his citizenship to the Dwelling Workplace.

Unable to assert his advantages and compelled to depart his job, Anthony was left in limbo. He was later forcibly faraway from his residence and detained as an unlawful immigrant, inserting his story on the coronary heart of the Windrush immigration scandal, which noticed a authorities crackdown on the kids of the “Windrush generation,” who not like their dad and mom typically travelled with out their very own paperwork.

Thompson mentioned: “Like everyone caught up in the Windrush scandal, Anthony has been severely traumatised by the experience. It has badly affected his confidence and left him questioning his very identity. As his brother, I saw what he went through first-hand. I couldn’t bear the idea that he had suffered in vain and it made me determined to tell his story. For me, this is personal.”

“It’s hard to keep your mind.” Now a British citizen, Anthony Bryan confronted being deported to Jamaica, regardless that he’d lived and labored within the UK for greater than 50 years. pic.twitter.com/OT5kLFljdj — Channel four Information (@Channel4News) April 17, 2018

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, mentioned: “I work very intently with Charlotte Moore to hunt out probably the most compelling and provoking British real-life tales to inform. Stephen’s script is terrific and we’re honored his first screenplay for TV might be on BBC One.

“Anthony’s story is incredibly important and one that needs to be told with urgency.”

Who stars in Sitting in Limbo?

Patrick Robinson and Nadine Marshall will lead the drama, enjoying Anthony and Janet Bryan.

Pippa Bennett Warner will play Patrick’s daughter Eileen, CJ Beckford will play her brother Gary, and Corinne Skinner Carter will play Patrick’s mom, Lucille.

Additional forged consists of Andrew Dennis, Jay Simpson, Jane Wooden, Pleasure Richardson, Elliot Edusah, Simon Lenagan, Tim Preece, Paul Bridle, Michael Workeye, Zachary Hart, Ian Drysdale, Leo Wringer, James Woolley, Clara Oneyemere, Eddie Osei, Sarah Woodward, Steve Edwin, Suzanne Packer, Florisa Kamara and Taija Bryan.

Is there a trailer for Sitting in Limbo?

Not but.