When is the Call the Midwife Christmas special on TV? What do we know about series 9?

Name the Midwife continues to interrupt our hearts, make us chortle and brighten up our winters.

However when will the BBC present return to our screens – and what is going to occur subsequent? Who is about to return within the Christmas particular and can all our favorite characters make it to sequence 9?

Right here’s all the pieces you want to know…

When is the Name the Midwife Christmas particular on TV?

CONFIRMED: Name the Midwife will air on Christmas Day 2019. The 90-minute episode begins at 7pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One.

Within the US, it airs at 9/eight central on PBS.

When is Name the Midwife again for sequence 9?

CONFIRMED: Sequence 9 begins on Sunday fifth January on BBC One. There will probably be eight episodes.

Within the US, sequence 9 is about to air from 29th March on PBS.

Will there be one other sequence of Name the Midwife?

Sure! Sequence 9 of Name the Midwife was confirmed after Name the Midwife struck a three-series cope with the BBC in 2016. However then, after the sequence eight finale, the BBC introduced it had re-commissioned the drama for each sequence 10 and 11, that means Name the Midwife will probably be on-air till no less than 2022.

Every sequence will encompass eight episodes, together with their Christmas specials.

Creator and author Heidi Thomas mentioned: “Even after all these years, it still feels as though Call the Midwife has more truth to tell, more tears to cry, more life to celebrate, and more love to give. We are blessed with the best cast, crew, and audience a show could wish for, and I could not be more excited about our future.”

Pippa Harris, Government Producer for Neal Road Productions mentioned: “We are thrilled that the BBC have put such faith in the show by commissioning two more series and can’t wait to watch our wonderful cast and crew tackling all the social and medical changes which the swinging sixties will bring.”

What is going to occur within the Name the Midwife Christmas particular?

This yr’s festive episode will see the midwives heading for the Outer Hebrides. They arrive on a distant, idyllic Scottish island, the place the residents have a determined want for nurses and midwives.

“Exposed to the elements, they operate in bleak conditions with limited access to water and electricity to help their patients, just in time to reconvene in Poplar for Christmas,” the BBC introduced.

“I think it’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been in my life,” Heidi Thomas informed us backstage at The South Financial institution Present Stay. “It was was very wintery, it was very very chilly – however the landscapes are incredible, there’s an actual poetry to them.

“And there was one day we had to film at some standing stones which were very exposed, as part of our story, and we had Jenny Agutter, Miriam Margolyes and Judy Parfitt, who are our three most senior ladies. They were such troopers I can’t tell you! They were wringing wet all the way through to their knickers, and Miriam just waved her hand and she said, ‘Darling, it’s just cold filming.’ And they were up for it. Judy Parfitt – her veil was drenched, her coat was drenched. And then ironically there’s a scene set in a storm a few days later and the sun was cracking the flag.”

Who’s within the forged of Name the Midwife sequence 9 – and is anybody leaving or becoming a member of?

Having made her debut in final yr’s Christmas particular, Miriam Margolyes is again as Mom Mildred on this yr’s festive episode.

Additionally returning to the present for the Christmas particular and for sequence 9 are Jenny Agutter (Sister Julienne), Linda Bassett (Nurse Crane), Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan), Fenella Woolgar (Sister Hilda), Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), Helen George (Trixie), Laura Predominant (Shelagh Turner), Jennifer Kirby (Valerie), Leonie Elliott (Lucille), Stephen McGann (Dr Turner), Cliff Parisi (Fred), Annabelle Apsion (Violet), Georgie Glen (Miss Higgins), Max Macmillan (Timothy), Trevor Cooper (Sgt Woolf) and Daniel Laurie (Reggie).

Current sequence have seen a number of key actors depart the present, with new stars taking their place – however Name the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas says there will probably be much less change this time round.

“In series nine there’s nobody new,” she mentioned. “The cast has been very stable, which is nice because I get to know them all well. And they are like a family.”

Regardless of joking that every actor who quits the present is a “stab in the heart” (and that she “now knows the signs” that one among her forged members is considering of leaving), Thomas mentioned she is pleased with her Name the Midwife alumni – and what they’ve performed subsequent.

“She’s phenomenal, she’s writing she’s acting and she’s directing,” Thomas mentioned of Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell (who beforehand starred as Nurse Patsy Mount). “And also you do really feel extremely proud.

“I think early on, if somebody ever wanted to leave after three years, you go, ‘Oh this is terrible.’ But… I’m always thrilled to have had them for that period, and then I know that the new faces coming in keep the show fresh. I think if we hadn’t had changes to the cast over the years, we would not still be going – we might have started to feel a bit stale. And that’s never happened because we have young people who feel their journey is coming to an end with us and want to move on. So I’m always like, yeah Charlotte [Ritchie] – do hit sitcoms! It’s brilliant! Love it!”

What is going to occur in Name the Midwife sequence 9?

Starting in January 1965 with the funeral of Winston Churchill, the sequence will see Nonnatus Home “entering a bold and innovative era” – however for the midwives, “the very fabric of their lives is jeopardised when Nonnatus itself comes under threat of demolition.”

Name the Midwife creator Heidi Thomas mentioned: “After a magical Christmas experience in the Hebrides featuring wild seas, stormy skies and some very disobedient sheep, we return to the harsher reality of city life in 1965. Society is changing fast and in series nine we will see Nonnatus House shaken to its foundations.”

Every sequence of Name the Midwife covers a single yr, and in sequence 9 we’ve reached 1965. It’s a time of large social change in Poplar.

“As the tower blocks multiply, and a new East End rises from the ashes of the old, society becomes more prosperous, but more complex,” the BBC has teased. “Our familiar team of medics and midwives face unexpected challenges as the population shifts, rules change, and old diseases come back to haunt them… meanwhile, their own experiences are fuelled by love, loss, and doubt.”

And whereas we don’t know all the small print about what is going to occur to our characters in sequence 9, we will speculate based mostly on how we left the characters on the finish of sequence eight. There are definitely some thrilling storylines the drama may comply with…

Over the course of the sequence, Nurse Trixie Anderson (Helen George) threw herself into her profession, following new alternatives and utilizing her spare time to check and work on the surgical procedure with Dr Turner (Stephen McGann). As an formidable younger girl with a expertise for drugs, maybe she’ll take extra of a management position at Nonnatus Home? And even practice as a health care provider herself?

We’re additionally intrigued to see whether or not Violet Buckle (Annabelle Apsion) will take her political profession to a nationwide stage, having come into her personal as an area councillor.

Nurse Lucille Anderson (Leonie Elliott) has discovered an enthralling younger man in Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte), nevertheless it stays to be seen how their romance will progress. In the meantime, sequence eight was moderately extra traumatic for Nurse Valerie Dyer (Jennifer Kirby) – what does the long run maintain for her in sequence 9?

Issues are trying good for the Turner household, however Timothy Turner (Max MacMillan) is rising up quick and should take into consideration his future. And now Nurse Phyllis Crane (Linda Bassett) is again at work and not preventing off the affections of Sergeant Woolf (Trevor Cooper) after setting him up with Miss Higgins (Georgie Glen), we’re excited to see what she will get as much as subsequent.

Over the course of the sequence, Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) and Sister Hilda (Fenella Woolgar) have settled into Nonnatus Home alongside Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter) and Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) – and we’re excited to see if they’ve any massive storylines.

What medical situations will probably be coated subsequent in Name the Midwife?

The brand new sequence will reportedly “uphold the show’s established reputation of compelling, sensitive and relevant storylines” because the midwives deal with instances together with diphtheria, drug abuse, most cancers, tuberculosis, and fistula.

“What I find now is I do get, personally, a lot of letters and emails from mothers of children with genetic disorders or perhaps a rare disability, and they beg me to draw attention to this disability, to create awareness and to create dialogue,” Heidi Thomas revealed. “And that’s sometimes very painful for me. I had a disabled brother, so I’m very alert to the issues around having somebody who either has physical challenges or limits within a family, but because we’re a historic drama series there are some stories I don’t want to tell within the context of 1965.”

That’s for 2 causes: firstly, the situation could not have been recognized and diagnosable but; and secondly, as a result of the prognosis again then could have been far worse than immediately.

“Because we have to tell stories with historic veracity, what I would absolutely never do is drive vulnerable mothers to despair because they might see their story told in a negative way,” she defined.

Earlier sequence have tackled situations together with sepsis, sickle cell illness, cleft lip and palate, Huntington’s Chorea, and Testicular Feminisation Syndrome.

What occurred on the finish of Name the Midwife sequence eight?

Name the Midwife sequence eight got here to an emotional finish, with a ultimate scene that reminded us simply how a lot we love every of those characters.

Beneath the mirrorball at Shelagh’s charity dance, we noticed Lucille waltzing along with her love curiosity Cyril. Then there was Reggie dancing with girlfriend Jane, Miss Higgins with Sergeant Woolf (whereas matchmaker Phyllis appears on), Violet dancing with Fred, and eventually the Turner household celebrating along with their newly-adopted daughter Might.

Sisters Julienne, Frances, Hilda and Monica Joan watched on as they appear after the little kids, stored firm by Val – nonetheless deeply upset after her traumatic heart-to-heart with grandmother Elsie Dyer.

Which historic occasions may Name the Midwife characteristic in sequence 9?

We already know that the following sequence of Name the Midwife will probably be set in 1965. We additionally know that Name the Midwife brings in real-world occasions, from critical political developments to the most recent in music, motion pictures and style.

In January 1965, former Prime Minister and wartime chief Winston Churchill died following a stroke. He lay in state at Westminster Corridor for 3 days whereas a whole bunch of hundreds of individuals paid their respects at his coffin, after which his funeral occurred at St Paul’s Cathedral – an occasion which we already know will probably be featured in Name the Midwife. Churchill’s physique was then taken by means of London and alongside the River Thames to Waterloo station, then on to his ultimate resting place in Oxfordshire, in what was the biggest state funeral in historical past.

This nationwide occasion will surely have been felt in Poplar, despite the fact that the route of the procession reached no additional into East London than Tower Hill. In one of many extra shifting moments of the day, the London dockers lowered their cranes as a gesture of respect because the barge handed alongside the river.

So what else could possibly be developing? Let’s seek the advice of the historical past books…

The yr 1965 noticed the seize of the Moors Murderers, Ian Brady and Myra Hindley. It was a yr that noticed the continued disintegration of the British Empire as The Gambia gained its independence, whereas the worldwide group confronted the Rhodesian Disaster.

Excitingly for Trixie, 1965 was the yr that Mary Quant launched the miniskirt from her store Bazaar on the King’s Highway in Chelsea, London. On the cinema you could possibly have seen The Sound of Music, Oscar-winning basic Mary Poppins, or the Beatles film Assist!

The House Race continued as cosmonaut Alexey Leonov grew to become the primary individual to stroll in house, nearly definitely to the delight of Sister Monica Joan. Later that yr, America’s Mariner four flew by Mars and have become the primary spacecraft to ship again photos from the Crimson Planet.

And considerably for Nonnatus Home, in 1965 the Metropolitan Borough of Poplar merged with Stepney and Bethan Inexperienced to type the brand new London Borough of Tower Hamlets. That transfer is bound to have implications for our midwives…

What is going to occur in future sequence of Name the Midwife?

Name the Midwife has already been commissioned for sequence 10 (set in 1966) and sequence 11 (set in 1967) – and whereas creator and author Heidi Thomas is specializing in sequence 9 for now, she does have her eye on future key occasions.

“I know that England will win the World Cup in 1966, therefore this year we mustn’t do any sporting stories. Last year we had the Olympics,” she tells us. “So we give it some thought in that approach, and we’re additionally considering forward to characters maybe leaving college, and what age the kid characters will probably be.

“But I never think more than a series ahead because I like to inhabit the year in which the series is set and find as much as possible which is of interest and resonance within that world, and that time, and life as we’re living it in the series.”

She provides: “What I do know is that when we get to series 11 it will be 1967, so abortion will be legalised and homosexuality will be legalised, and these are big staging posts in modern social history, so I know we’ll be referencing those and we might be referencing the journey towards those things. There was a lot of public debate about the changes in society, so I know in a very general way that the change that has fuelled us so far will take us forward.”

And whereas the way forward for Name the Midwife is safe all over to 2022, it should finish someday – maybe as soon as we attain the early 1970s – and Thomas already has an concept for a particular episode to mark the event.

“When the series ends, what I would like to do is a special episode featuring nuns played by the actors who’ve let us know they would like to be in Call the Midwife,” she mentioned. “And it will be a motley spectacle.”