When is the Captain Picard Star Trek spin-off coming to TV?

When is the Picard spin-off coming to TV?

The untitled Picard sequence is coming pretty shortly following its announcement in August 2018, with the sequence set to reach within the US on streaming service CBS All Entry – and in Canada on cable networks House and Z and OTT service Crave – in January 2020.

Exterior of North America, the ten-part sequence will likely be obtainable around the globe on Amazon Prime, launching on Friday 24th January, with new episodes dropping every Friday after that.

Will the Picard spin-off air within the UK?

One man and his canine…

Star Trek: Picard – coming to Prime Video

Sure, the UK is likely one of the 200 territories exterior North America the place the Star Trek: Picard will likely be streamed completely on Amazon Prime Video, with every episode dropping each Friday from 24th January 2020, inside 24 hours of its premiere within the US.

What is going to the Picard sequence seem like?

An prolonged trailer unveiled at New York Comedian Con in October provides us one of the best thought but of what to anticipate, introducing us to new characters, giving us a taster of the drama to come back within the post-Starfleet chapter of Picard’s life and ticking lots of bins for Subsequent Technology followers with reunions with a number of beloved characters…

The official Star Trek Twitter web page additionally just lately gave a sneak peek at Picard’s new admiral’s uniform.

Admiral Picard, 2385

What’s the take care of Picard’s new canine?

Famed dog-lover Patrick Stewart seems to have managed to forged a furry good friend within the new sequence, and given their prominence on the poster it might be that they performs a reasonably vital half within the sequence.

In any case, why else would Picard identify the canine after his trusty first officer Riker, or at the least his nickname – look intently on the canine’s tag, and you may see it reads “No. 1″…

Who will star within the Picard spin-off?

Alongside the returning Stewart, the sequence has up to now added Merlin, The Musketeers and Heroes star Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Marvel’s Daredevil, Blindspot) as regulars alongside newcomer Evan Evagora (who performs Romulan Elnor).

Cabrera will play the pilot of Picard’s ship who can be a “skilful thief” known as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, whereas Hurd is intelligence officer Raffi Musiker with a robust reminiscence and issues with substance dependancy.

Followers can anticipate a big position from Hamilton’s Isa Briones, who performs Dahj, a key character within the present’s second trailer. Within the sneak peek she involves Picard for assist, saying “Everything inside of me says I am safe with you.”

Though we don’t totally know Dahj’s id, Picard clearly see her as vital, telling Starfleet “If she is who I think she is…”

It’s additionally been revealed that The Newsroom’s Alison Tablet will star (as Dr Agnes Jurati), alongside Penny Dreadful’s Harry Treadaway (Narek).

Are there extra trailers for Picard?

Right here’s an earlier trailer for you (learn our breakdown of it right here)…

And this longer one was launched at San Diego Comedian-Con…

An additional teaser was additionally aired in December throughout the NFL over within the US, with model new footage of our hero. “I’m in over my head… the girl’s life is still in danger,” he says, showing to consult with Dahj (performed by Isa Briones), earlier than including ominously: “I will do what needs to be done”.

What is going to occur in Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek spin-off?

The precise story of the spin-off is at the moment unknown, although its set plenty of years after the final time we noticed Picard onscreen (in 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis) and Stewart has stated it’s going to “explore new dimensions within” the Starfleet captain.

Primarily based on the trailer and newly-released photographs, evidently a now ex-Admiral Picard has retired to his household’s winery following a darkish occasion in his life, however could also be pulled again into his spacefaring methods when a brand new problem presents itself.

“He could not – and I stress, could not – be a captain anymore, he might not be the Jean-Luc that you just recognise and know so properly,” Stewart advised an viewers in Las Vegas when the sequence was first introduced.

“It could be a really completely different particular person, somebody who has been modified by his experiences. 20 years can have handed, which is kind of the time between the final film, Nemesis, and at present.

“It will be something very, very different.”

“Here’s what I will tell you- I had an amazing experience yesterday,” creator Alex Kurtzman stated at a latest Star Trek panel. “I sat at Patrick’s kitchen table and I heard him read the first episode and I almost cried. It was quite something.”

“He’s at an amazing place in his life. He’s so excited. It’s going to be a very different show from Discovery. The only way this universe, I think, works correctly is if each show is really different and speaks to a different part of Star Trek.”

“That is going to be a really considerate, psychological portrait in lots of methods. Everyone knows what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, has endured and what he’s represented. He in some methods has to undergo a gauntlet to search out that once more.

“Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast is coming together beautifully. And I will give you nothing else.”

The second trailer for the sequence means that previous baddie The Borg could have an enormous half within the sequence. Not solely can we see a borg dice ship, however there’s additionally a really attention-grabbing shot of what seems like Romulans patrolling a jail that includes an indication stating “This facility has gone 5843 days without an assimilation.”

For our half, that is the place we predict the sequence ought to go…

Will any of The Subsequent Technology forged seem in Picard’s spin-off?

Stewart’s previous Star Trek: TNG co-star Jonathan Frakes (far left) is reportedly directing a couple of episodes of the sequence, having beforehand taken the captain’s chair for episodes of Discovery, Deep House 9, Voyager and even a number of episodes of TNG whereas he was nonetheless performing on it. As we’ve now seen from the newest trailer he’ll reprise his position of William Riker, alongside one other fan favorite Marini Sirtis, who performs his accomplice Deanna Troi.

The trailer additionally reveals that Brent Spiner will characteristic in some type as android Information and Jeri Ryan will blast her means again into the motion as former Borg drone Seven of 9. Jonathan Del Arco can even return as Borg drone Hugh.

For the time being, it’s unclear if any extra TNG characters can have a job within the sequence.