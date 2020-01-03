When is the Captain Picard Star Trek spin-off coming to TV?

Followers of Star Trek: The Subsequent Era take coronary heart! Patrick Stewart is returning to the Star Trek universe after almost twenty years on shore depart, along with his iconic Captain Picard set to star in a brand new spin-off sequence that can think about his later years.

Right here’s what we all know concerning the sequence that everybody appears to be calling Picard…

When is the Picard spin-off coming to TV?

The untitled Picard sequence is coming pretty rapidly following its announcement in August 2018, with the sequence set to reach within the US on streaming service CBS All Entry – and in Canada on cable networks Area and Z and OTT service Crave – in January 2020.

Outdoors of North America, the ten-part sequence will likely be obtainable around the globe on Amazon Prime, launching on Friday 24th January, with new episodes dropping every Friday after that.

Will the Picard spin-off air within the UK?

One man and his canine…

Sure, the UK is likely one of the 200 territories exterior North America the place the Star Trek: Picard will likely be streamed solely on Amazon Prime Video, with every episode dropping each Friday from 24th January 2020, inside 24 hours of its premiere within the US.

What is going to the Picard sequence appear to be?

An prolonged trailer unveiled at New York Comedian Con in October offers us the most effective concept but of what to anticipate, introducing us to new characters, giving us a taster of the drama to return within the post-Starfleet chapter of Picard’s life and ticking a variety of containers for Subsequent Era followers with reunions with a number of beloved characters…

The official Star Trek Twitter web page additionally just lately gave a sneak peek at Picard’s new admiral’s uniform.

What’s the take care of Picard’s new canine?

Famed dog-lover Patrick Stewart seems to have managed to forged a furry good friend within the new sequence, and given their prominence on the poster it could possibly be that they performs a reasonably essential half within the sequence.

In any case, why else would Picard title the canine after his trusty first officer Riker, or at the very least his nickname – look carefully on the canine’s tag, and you may see it reads “No. 1″…

Who will star within the Picard spin-off?

Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Getty)

Alongside the returning Stewart, the sequence has thus far added Merlin, The Musketeers and Heroes star Santiago Cabrera and Michelle Hurd (Marvel’s Daredevil, Blindspot) as regulars alongside newcomer Evan Evagora (who performs Romulan Elnor).

Cabrera will play the pilot of Picard’s ship who can be a “skilful thief” referred to as Cristobal “Chris” Rios, whereas Hurd is intelligence officer Raffi Musiker with a robust reminiscence and issues with substance dependancy.

Followers can count on a big function from Hamilton’s Isa Briones, who performs Dahj, a key character within the present’s second trailer. Within the sneak peek she involves Picard for assist, saying “Everything inside of me says I am safe with you.”

Though we don’t totally know Dahj’s identification, Picard clearly see her as essential, telling Starfleet “If she is who I think she is…”

It’s additionally been revealed that The Newsroom’s Alison Capsule will star (as Dr Agnes Jurati), alongside Penny Dreadful’s Harry Treadaway (Narek).

Are there extra trailers for Picard?

Right here’s an earlier trailer for you (learn our breakdown of it right here)…

And this longer one was launched at San Diego Comedian-Con…

An extra teaser was additionally aired in December throughout the NFL over within the US, with model new footage of our hero. “I’m in over my head… the girl’s life is still in danger,” he says, showing to confer with Dahj (performed by Isa Briones), earlier than including ominously: “I will do what needs to be done”.

What is going to occur in Patrick Stewart’s Star Trek spin-off?

The precise story of the spin-off is at present unknown, although its set numerous years after the final time we noticed Picard onscreen (in 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis) and Stewart has stated it would “explore new dimensions within” the Starfleet captain.

Primarily based on the trailer and newly-released pictures, plainly a now ex-Admiral Picard has retired to his household’s winery following a darkish occasion in his life, however could also be pulled again into his spacefaring methods when a brand new problem presents itself.

“He might not – and I stress, might not – be a captain anymore, he is probably not the Jean-Luc that you just recognise and know so properly,” Stewart instructed an viewers in Las Vegas when the sequence was first introduced.

“It could be a really completely different particular person, somebody who has been modified by his experiences. 20 years could have handed, which is kind of the time between the final film, Nemesis, and right now.

“It will be something very, very different.”

“Here’s what I will tell you- I had an amazing experience yesterday,” creator Alex Kurtzman stated at a current Star Trek panel. “I sat at Patrick’s kitchen table and I heard him read the first episode and I almost cried. It was quite something.”

“He’s at an amazing place in his life. He’s so excited. It’s going to be a very different show from Discovery. The only way this universe, I think, works correctly is if each show is really different and speaks to a different part of Star Trek.”

“That is going to be a really considerate, psychological portrait in a variety of methods. Everyone knows what Picard means to the world and why he, like so many legendary characters on Star Trek, has endured and what he’s represented. He in some methods has to undergo a gauntlet to seek out that once more.

“Things have changed for him and changed him in some ways, and yet he is so deeply and fundamentally still Picard. We’re thrilled at what we’re going to deliver. I know Patrick is really excited. The cast is coming together beautifully. And I will give you nothing else.”

The second trailer for the sequence means that previous baddie The Borg might have an enormous half within the sequence. Not solely will we see a borg dice ship, however there’s additionally a really attention-grabbing shot of what appears to be like like Romulans patrolling a jail that includes an indication stating “This facility has gone 5843 days without an assimilation.”

For our half, that is the place we predict the sequence ought to go…

Will any of The Subsequent Era forged seem in Picard’s spin-off?

Stewart’s previous Star Trek: TNG co-star Jonathan Frakes (far left) is reportedly directing just a few episodes of the sequence, having beforehand taken the captain’s chair for episodes of Discovery, Deep Area 9, Voyager and even a number of episodes of TNG whereas he was nonetheless appearing on it. As we’ve now seen from the newest trailer he’ll reprise his function of William Riker, alongside one other fan favorite Marini Sirtis, who performs his companion Deanna Troi.

The trailer additionally reveals that Brent Spiner will function in some type as android Information and Jeri Ryan will blast her manner again into the motion as former Borg drone Seven of 9. Jonathan Del Arco may even return as Borg drone Hugh.

For the time being, it’s unclear if any extra TNG characters could have a task within the sequence.