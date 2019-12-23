When is The Chase Celebrity Special on TV? Who’s in it?

‘Tis the season for the tenth collection of The Chase Celeb Particular to tackle a festive flip.

Well-known personalities from everywhere in the celeb panorama shall be flexing their brains for the prospect to win a money prize for charity – all to the tune of host Bradley Walsh barely “holding it in” when an innuendo inevitably crops up in a query.

The Physician Who star has but to persuade his co-stars to take their possibilities with The Chaser, however the chase is as on as ever.

When is The Chase Celeb Particular on TV?

There are two The Chase Celeb Specials coming to ITV this 12 months. The primary will air on Saturday 21st December at 6.25pm and the second will air on Christmas Day (25th December) at 6pm.

Will The Chase Celeb Particular be accessible to stream?

Each episodes shall be accessible to stream shortly after they air on ITV Hub.

Who’s on this 12 months’s The Chase Celeb Particular?

Saturday’s festive episode will welcome Rev Kate Bottley, Dr Ranj Singh, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo and comic Ed Byrn. The quartet will pit their wits in opposition to the ruthless quiz grasp, pulling collectively their information to race down the sport board with sufficient funds left on the finish for his or her chosen charity.

On Christmas Day, will probably be X Issue presenter Kate Thornton, TOWIE star James Argent, comic Lucy Porter and presenter Nik Speakman’s flip. Snigger together with Bradley as they wrack their brains when you digest your Christmas lunch (or tuck into some seconds?).