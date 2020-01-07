When is The English Game released? What;s it about? Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is popping his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Sport.

The drama sequence will discover the origins of the game, monitoring it again to Northern England within the mid-1800s.

Right here’s every little thing we all know in regards to the present.

When is The English Sport launched on Netflix?

The six-part drama will probably be launched sooner or later in 2020. Manufacturing started in England in Spring 2019.

Former Line of Responsibility star Craig Parkinson advised HEARALPUBLICIST in Might that he was filming in Yorkshire, with manufacturing (for his components not less than) set to run by way of July.

“We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he mentioned. “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who’s within the solid of The English Sport?

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the primary names on the billing for the brand new sequence.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt will even characteristic.

What’s The English Sport about?

The sequence will chart the origins of soccer and discover “how these concerned in its creation reached throughout the class divide to determine the sport as the world’s hottest sport”, based on a launch from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Sport?

Not but, however we’ll let you realize as quickly because it seems.