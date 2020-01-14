When is The English Game released? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is popping his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Recreation.

The drama collection will discover the origins of the game, monitoring it again to Northern England within the mid-1800s.

Right here’s all the things we all know concerning the present.

When is The English Recreation launched on Netflix?

The six-part drama shall be launched sooner or later in 2020. Manufacturing started in England in Spring 2019.

Former Line of Responsibility star Craig Parkinson instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in Might that he was filming in Yorkshire, with manufacturing (for his elements no less than) set to run by means of July.

“We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he mentioned. “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who’s within the forged of The English Recreation?

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the primary names on the billing for the brand new collection.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt may even characteristic.

What’s The English Recreation about?

The collection will chart the origins of soccer and discover “how these concerned in its creation reached throughout the class divide to determine the sport as the world’s hottest sport”, in accordance with a launch from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Recreation?

Not but, however we’ll let you realize as quickly because it seems.