When is The English Game released? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is popping his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Recreation.

The drama collection will discover the origins of the game, monitoring it again to Northern England within the mid-1800s.

Right here’s every little thing we all know concerning the present.

When is The English Recreation launched on Netflix?

The six-part drama shall be launched in some unspecified time in the future in 2020. Manufacturing started in England in Spring 2019.

Former Line of Responsibility star Craig Parkinson advised HEARALPUBLICIST in Could that he was filming in Yorkshire, with manufacturing (for his components at the least) set to run by means of July.

“We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he stated. “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who’s within the solid of The English Recreation?

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the primary names on the billing for the brand new collection.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt may also characteristic.

What’s The English Recreation about?

The collection will chart the origins of soccer and discover “how these concerned in its creation reached throughout the class divide to determine the recreation as the world’s hottest sport”, in accordance with a launch from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Recreation?

Not but, however we’ll let as quickly because it seems.