When is The English Game released? What’s it about? Who’s in it?

Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is popping his hand to footy in 2020, with Netflix’s The English Recreation.

The drama sequence will discover the origins of the game, monitoring it again to Northern England within the mid-1800s.

Right here’s the whole lot we all know in regards to the present.

When is The English Recreation launched on Netflix?

The six-part drama will probably be launched in some unspecified time in the future in 2020. Manufacturing started in England in Spring 2019.

Former Line of Obligation star Craig Parkinson instructed HEARALPUBLICIST in Might that he was filming in Yorkshire, with manufacturing (for his components at the very least) set to run by means of July.

“We’re filming all around Yorkshire and the North West at the moment until the end of July,” he mentioned. “I feel extremely lucky to be working with all these brilliant people on great projects, it’s a very exciting time.”

Who’s within the forged of The English Recreation?

Edward Holcroft, Kevin Guthrie, Charlotte Hope and Craig Parkinson are the primary names on the billing for the brand new sequence.

James Harkness, Niamh Walsh, Sam Keeley, Gerard Kearns, Daniel Ings, Henry Loyd Hughes and Ben Batt may even characteristic.

What’s The English Recreation about?

The sequence will chart the origins of soccer and discover “how these concerned in its creation reached throughout the class divide to ascertain the sport as the world’s hottest sport”, in keeping with a launch from Netflix.

Is there a trailer for The English Recreation?

Not but, however we’ll let you realize as quickly because it seems.