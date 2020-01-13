When is The Good Place season 4 on Netflix? Final air date and what we know so far

NBC’s hit comedy about life, loss of life, the afterlife — and the whole lot in-between — has returned for a fourth and ultimate season, and it’s already offering extra mind-bending twists and curveballs for viewers and its 4 principal human characters.

Right here’s the whole lot you should find out about The Good Place season 4.

When is The Good Place season 4 launched on Netflix?

Season 4 premiered on Thursday 26th September 2019 within the US – with the present dropping on Netflix UK the day after on Friday 27th September.

New episodes are launched weekly on Thursdays within the USA and Friday at 8am within the UK.

After a season break the present returned Thursday ninth January within the US, and Friday 10th January within the UK.

When is the ultimate episode of The Good Place?

The ultimate ever episode is scheduled for 30th January Stateside and 31st January on Netflix.

Aren't premiere dates neat? #TheGoodPlace returns for Season four Thursday, September 26 on @NBC.

Forward of present’s San Diego Comedian-Con panel in July, the present’s official Twitter account shared the primary image from the brand new sequence, which confirmed Jason and Tahani hugging Eleanor, presumably within the aftermath of the occasions of final 12 months’s finale. Test it out beneath.

#TheGoodPlace: See the Soul Squad hug it out in first-look images from the ultimate season

Will there be a fifth season of The Good Place?

Sadly not. In June 2019, show-runner Michael Schur revealed in an open letter to The Good Place followers that the upcoming season can be the final.

“I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan,” he wrote, including that he didn’t wish to “tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant.”

Expensive Residents of #TheGoodPlace Neighborhood 12358W…

Who’s within the solid for The Good Place season 4?

The principle solid are all again for season 4:

Kristen Bell as Eleanor Shellstrop

William Jackson Harper as Chidi Anagonye

Jameela Jamil as Tahani Al-Jamil

D’Arcy Carden as Janet(s)

Manny Jacinto as Jason Mendoza

Ted Danson as Michael

Recurring this season are: Marc Evan Jackson as Shawn, Maya Rudolph as Choose Gen, Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Simone Garnett, Tiya Sircar as Vicky Sengupta, Maribeth Monroe as Mindy St. Claire, Jason Mantzoukas as Derek, Brandon Scott Jones as gossip columnist John Wheaton and Benjamin Koldyke as chauvinist douchebag Brent Nowalk.

What’s The Good Place about — and what’s occurred thus far?

*Warning: spoilers forward for The Good Place sequence one – three. In case you haven’t caught up, you are able to do so right here.*

After Eleanor Shellstrop dies and wakes up in “The Good Place” (aka heaven), run by angel Michael, she realises that there’s been a mistake and that she ought to actually be in “The Bad Place”. Chidi and Tahani, different people in her afterlife neighborhood, conspire to assist her and Jason (who additionally believes he’s in The Good Place by mistake) turn into higher individuals and thereby earn their locations.

Nevertheless, on the finish of season one, Eleanor figures out that ‘The Good Place’ is in reality The Unhealthy Place, and Michael is a demon in control of devising eventualities to torment the people. Michael wipes their reminiscences, however they carry on figuring Michael’s secret — and within the course of, the demon begins to develop keen on his human fees. A lot so, in reality, that, on the finish of season two, Michael appeals to the “Gen”, decide of the afterlife (performed by Maya Rudolph) , and he’s allowed to return the people to earth and undo their deaths, beginning an alternate timeline within the course of.

After the people all fail at residing once more, Michael discovers that it’s nearly unattainable for anybody to be a great individual — in reality, it’s been 521 years since any human gained sufficient life factors to enter The Good Place. One thing so simple as shopping for a tomato may end up in detrimental factors, since you’re inadvertently supporting using pesticides and low cost labour.

"Earth is a mess, y'all" is a large forking temper. #TheGoodPlace

Chidi theorises that he, Eleanor, Jason and Tahani have been capable of turn into higher individuals within the afterlife as a result of exterior elements have been eliminated — and Michael good points permission to reenact the experiment with 4 model new individuals.

However… Michael’s outdated devilish boss Shawn (Marc Evan Jackson) wasn’t going to make issues simple for the gang, choosing 4 people who all have prior connections with our authentic 4 people, together with a gossip columnist who used to torment Tahani and, much more problematically, Chidi’s ex-girlfriend, Simone — prompting Chidi to wipe his reminiscence as a way to save the experiment.

The experiment was finally successful, with Choose Gen accepting that the purpose system is flawed, however her answer is to wipe all residing and lifeless people from existence and begin over. Eleanor asks Michael to wake Chidi and restore his reminiscences; regardless of the danger of his indecision, she believes Chidi is the one individual sufficiently certified to revamp the afterlife system…

I’m a US viewer — how can I watch The Good Place?

The Good Place airs weekly on NBC in the US and is accessible to stream on Netflix within the UK.