When is The Great British Bake Off on TV in 2020? How do you apply to be a contestant? Who won the show in 2019?

We’ve had 10 years of Bake Off drama, with a number of soggy bottoms, plenty of tasty bakes and a complete Baked Alaska within the bin – however there’s nonetheless loads of baking left to be achieved.

Sure, the Nice British Bake Off can be again for spherical 11 in 2020, which can doubtless see extra tears, innuendos and Hollywood handshakes for a contemporary batch of bakers.

Right here’s all of your questions for the brand new sequence answered…

When is The Nice British Bake Off on TV in 2020?

The Nice British Bake Off will return to Channel four in 2020, most definitely within the late summer time/early Autumn slot it has occupied for the previous three years.

Until there’s any big adjustments in schedule, we will predict Bake Off will return to Channel four on Tuesday 25th August, doubtless in the identical 8pm time slot.

For now, nevertheless, you’ll be able to make amends for Bake Off sequence 10 on All4, or you’ll be able to watch basic sequence of Bake Off from the nice previous BBC days on Netflix.

Who’re the bakers within the line-up?

Nice British Bake Off contestants 2019 Love Productions/GBBO

Maintain your horses people, Bake Off has solely simply completed for 2019.

Our bakers’ dozen can be introduced sooner or later. However in case you suppose you’re in with a shot, now you can apply…

How do you apply for Bake Off 2020?

You’ll be able to apply for the present right here. Be fast although, functions shut on fifth January 2020.

Learn our stellar information with hints and ideas from Bake Off 2017 winner Sophie Faldo about how you can nail your utility.

Who will host Bake Off 2020?

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding (Channel four)

Nothing has been introduced but, nevertheless it’s doubtless we’ll see extra of Noel Fielding’s zany humour and Sandi Toksvig’s heat if our duo each return for the brand new sequence.

Who would be the judges on Bake Off 2020?

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith on The Nice British Bake Off (Channel four)

Once more, nonetheless TBC, nevertheless it’s doubtless Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood can be again to ship savage criticism, Hollywood handshakes and full dying stares throughout the tent.

Who gained The Nice British Bake Off in 2019?

David wins The Nice British Bake Off 2019

Whereas Steph was the front-runner for almost all of the sequence, underdog David surprised followers by taking the highest prize through the remaining.

He joins a rising checklist of beginner bakers who’ve conquered the well-known white tent.

The Nice British Bake Off returns to Channel four in 2020