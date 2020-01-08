When is The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer on TV? Which celebrities are appearing?

Through the years, the superstar version of the Nice British Bake Off has gifted us with many nice TV moments – who might neglect the disastrous appearances of Jonathan Ross and Nick Hewer, or John Lithgow’s failed try at a Swiss roll?

And Channel four has now unveiled a brand-new batch of celebrities set to make a one-off look within the nation’s favorite tent in help of Stand As much as Most cancers – with some spectacular names amongst them.

Right here’s all that you must know concerning the upcoming particular…

When will The Nice Celeb Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers be on TV?

We don’t have an actual date for the collection but, however the five-part collection will air in some unspecified time in the future in early 2020 on Channel four.

Primarily based on final 12 months’s dates, it appears possible that we are able to count on the primary of the episodes to be broadcast in early March – with the 4 remaining episodes to be broadcast in subsequent consecutive weeks.

Who’s internet hosting the The Nice Celeb Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers?

As with the common collection, Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will likely be available to offer some light-hearted banter and a tray load of baking puns.

The standard judging line-up of Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith additionally return to run the rule over the baking expertise of the well-known company.

Which celebrities have been lined up?

Nice British Bake Off has a wonderful observe document for attracting a superb mixture of names from the worlds of TV, movie, sport and comedy to seem on the present – and there’s no distinction this time spherical.

Amongst the most important names placing their cake-making skills to the take a look at in 2020 are Oscar profitable actor and Jaws star Richard Dreyfuss, British tennis primary and three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Johanna Konta, and the acclaimed documentary maker Louis Theroux.

Different TV favourites set to seem within the tent embrace Queer Eye fashionista Tan France, This Morning favorite Alison Hammond and former Strictly runner-up Joe Sugg.

The road-up is accomplished by former countdown numbers whizz Carol Vordeman, ‘You’re Lovely’ singer James Blunt, actress and TV presenter Caroline Quentin, presenter Alex Jones, TV choose Rob Rinder, TV character Scarlett Moffatt, radio and TV presenter Kelly Brook, Love Island favorite and sports activities character Ovie Soko, former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, actor James Buckley and comedians Joel Dommett, Russell Howard, Jenny Éclair and Mo Gilligan.

Who gained the The Nice Celeb Bake Off for Stand Up To Most cancers final day trip?



The 5 episodes in 2019 have been respectively gained by comic Russel Model, actress Michelle Keegan, politician Jess Phillips, comic Joe Wilkinson and actor Greg Clever.

Is there a trailer?

Not but – however we’ll preserve an eye fixed out and submit one when it turns into obtainable to provide you a primary glimpse on the superstar bakers in motion.