When is The Great Christmas Bake Off on TV and who is taking part?

Baking followers rejoice, this Christmas interval Channel four are treating you to not one, however two particular helpings of The Nice British Bake Off. Whereas the Derry Women might be bringing their very own distinctive model of Irish appeal to the Bake Off tent on New Yr’s Day, the Christmas particular will see some acquainted faces returning.

Right here’s the whole lot you want to find out about The Nice Christmas Bake Off.

When is the Nice Christmas Bake Off on TV?

The Nice Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Day at 7:10pm on Channel four.

Who’s internet hosting the Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig might be presenting as regular, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith because the watchful judges.

Who’s showing on the Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Briony, Tom, Yan & Terry strolling into tent.

Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan ‘Yan’ might be coming back from the 2017 sequence, whereas Briony Williams and Terry Hartill characterize the 2018 sequence.

Tom Hetherington was 29 years previous when he first competed on Bake Off, and the architect was the fourth baker to depart that yr.

Chuen-Yan, referred to as Yan, was a molecular biologist who learnt baking after coming from a family that will steam as a substitute. She was the fortunate recipient of a ‘Hollywood handshake’ for her pudding however left the sequence within the seventh spherical.

Full-time mum or dad Briony was impressed by her nan, and was simply pipped to the publish after being kicked out within the penultimate spherical.

Tery Hartill shocked Bake Off viewers with a tribute to his late spouse, and left throughout the Spice spherical after a botched biscuit chandelier.

Is there a musical visitor on The Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Sure – in what appears to be a Christmas custom now, the baking might be capped off by a musical efficiency. This yr the musical visitor is Standing Quo, who might be performing their hit Rockin’ All Over the World.