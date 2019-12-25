When is The Great Christmas Bake Off on TV and who is taking part?

Baking followers rejoice, this Christmas interval Channel four are treating you to not one, however two particular helpings of The Nice British Bake Off. Whereas the Derry Women will probably be bringing their very own distinctive model of Irish appeal to the Bake Off tent on New 12 months’s Day, the Christmas particular will see some acquainted faces returning.

Right here’s every little thing it’s worthwhile to learn about The Nice Christmas Bake Off.

When is the Nice Christmas Bake Off on TV?

The Nice Christmas Bake Off airs on Christmas Day at 7:10pm on Channel four.

Who’s internet hosting the Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will probably be presenting as traditional, with Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith because the watchful judges.

Who’s showing on the Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Briony, Tom, Yan & Terry strolling into tent.

Tom Hetherington and Chuen-Yan ‘Yan’ will probably be getting back from the 2017 collection, whereas Briony Williams and Terry Hartill symbolize the 2018 collection.

Tom Hetherington was 29 years previous when he first competed on Bake Off, and the architect was the fourth baker to depart that 12 months.

Chuen-Yan, generally known as Yan, was a molecular biologist who learnt baking after coming from a family that will steam as a substitute. She was the fortunate recipient of a ‘Hollywood handshake’ for her pudding however left the collection within the seventh spherical.

Full-time dad or mum Briony was impressed by her nan, and was simply pipped to the publish after being kicked out within the penultimate spherical.

Tery Hartill surprised Bake Off viewers with a tribute to his late spouse, and left through the Spice spherical after a botched biscuit chandelier.

Is there a musical visitor on The Nice Christmas Bake Off?

Sure – in what appears to be a Christmas custom now, the baking will probably be capped off by a musical efficiency. This 12 months the musical visitor is Standing Quo, who will probably be performing their hit Rockin’ All Over the World.