When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV? Who stars in it? What is the theme?

We could have a short time till the traditional model of The Nice British Bake Off is again on Channel four (for the best way to apply, click on right here) – however for now, we’ve received two festive specials to get us within the Christmas temper.

Whereas one sees a number of well-loved former bakers return to the tent, the solid of Derry Ladies may even be serving up desserts and craic in a bid to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood within the New Yr.

Right here’s all it’s good to know in regards to the second serving to of The Nice Festive Bake Off…

When is The Nice Festive Bake Off on TV?

The second batch of bakers and the way they fare within the tent of desires will likely be unveiled on New Yr’s Day on Channel four at 7.40pm.

Who stars in The Nice Festive Bake Off?

This time, the primary solid of Derry Ladies will likely be hoping to impress.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon), Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael) will likely be dealing with off towards Paul and Prue.

The London Neighborhood Gospel Choir may even be making an look to assist us sing our method into the New Yr.

Coughlan introduced the information on her Twitter web page.

????The Information is Out!????#DerryGirls do #BakeOff!!! Tune in on New Years Day to see if we burn down the tent ???? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WXaqwRPB5q — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 7, 2019

Hopefully, they gained’t flip the tent to ashes…

What’s the theme of The Nice Festive Bake Off?

Unsurprisingly, the theme of The Nice Festive Bake Off is New Yr-inspired bakes, as our 5 compete for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Who’s internet hosting The Nice Festive Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will likely be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters for this New Yr’s version.

The Nice Festive Bake Off airs on New Yr’s Day on Channel four