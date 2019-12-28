When is The Great Festive Bake Off on TV? Who stars in it? What is the theme?

We could have a short time till the conventional model of The Nice British Bake Off is again on Channel four (for the right way to apply, click on right here) – however for now, we’ve obtained two festive specials to get us within the Christmas temper.

Whereas one sees a collection of well-loved former bakers return to the tent, the solid of Derry Women can even be serving up truffles and craic in a bid to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood within the New 12 months.

Right here’s all it’s essential to know in regards to the second serving to of The Nice Festive Bake Off…

When is The Nice Festive Bake Off on TV?

The second batch of bakers and the way they fare within the tent of desires might be unveiled on New 12 months’s Day on Channel four at 7.40pm.

Who stars in The Nice Festive Bake Off?

This time, the principle solid of Derry Women might be hoping to impress.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon), Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire) and Siobhan McSweeney (Sister Michael) might be going through off towards Paul and Prue.

The London Group Gospel Choir can even be making an look to assist us sing our means into the New 12 months.

Coughlan introduced the information on her Twitter web page.

????The Information is Out!????#DerryGirls do #BakeOff!!! Tune in on New Years Day to see if we burn down the tent ???? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WXaqwRPB5q — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) November 7, 2019

Hopefully, they received’t flip the tent to ashes…

What’s the theme of The Nice Festive Bake Off?

Unsurprisingly, the theme of The Nice Festive Bake Off is New 12 months-inspired bakes, as our 5 compete for the coveted title of Star Baker.

Who’s internet hosting The Nice Festive Bake Off?

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig might be reprising their roles as presenters/jesters/comforters for this New 12 months’s version.

The Nice Festive Bake Off airs on New 12 months’s Day on Channel four