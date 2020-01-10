When is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

TV presenter and intrepid explorer Julia Bradbury embarks on a brand new quest to reconnect along with her Greek household heritage. Right here’s all the pieces you have to know…

What time is The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury on TV?

The sequence kicks off on Friday 10th January at 8pm on ITV, and continues on the similar timeslot weekly.

What’s The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury about?

After many sun-drenched holidays in fashionable vacationer locations, Julia Bradbury explores the hidden aspect of Greece, beginning off in Crete the place she heads to the Dikti mountains and befriends a goat shepherd.

Do you have got a evaluation for The Greek Islands with Julia Bradbury?

Sure, Radio Instances critic Gill Crawford gave us her ideas on the sequence:

“Final seen patching up a cottage in Portugal and visiting Australia, Julia Bradbury now turns to a different fashionable vacation vacation spot. Julia’s mom is Greek, and though her heritage is necessary to her, she doesn’t know that a lot concerning the nation. Throughout this sequence she’ll be exploring each fashionable and fewer visited Greek islands, and begins off on the most important, Crete.

“Away from the coastal resorts, she heads into the rugged heart of the island to make cheese. She meets local artisans (she’s particularly smitten by one – “He’s a bit of a Greek god, isn’t he?” she swoons), and learns the poignant story of the close by island of Spinalonga. It’s the proper response to darkish days.”