When is The Heist series 2 on Sky One? Where is it filmed?

Sky’s leisure present The Heist is returning for a second run later this yr.

The sequence, which sees unusual residents of a small city tackle a unprecedented recreation, was an enormous hit with viewers when it debuted in 2018.

Right here’s every thing that you must find out about sequence two…

When is The Heist season 2 coming to Sky One?

An actual date has not but been confirmed for the second sequence, however filming started through the summer time of 2019, and so we must always see the brand new sequence in some unspecified time in the future within the not-so-distant future.

If it follows the identical format as the primary run, there shall be six hour-long episodes.

We’ll replace this web page when an official launch date has been confirmed.

What’s The Heist about?

In a novel and progressive format, the present sees a gaggle of 9 members of a local people workforce as much as plan an audacious heist to “steal” a jackpot of £250,000, which they’re then compelled to cover from a workforce of Britain’s finest detectives for 20 days.

The idea is pretty easy – if they will preserve the money hidden for 20 days, it’s theirs to maintain!

Government producer Max Bennett mentioned, “This deliciously mischievous sequence will as soon as once more ask ingenious, unusual folks to plan and commit the right heist and runaway with the proceeds of their crime, which they have to preserve hidden from our workforce of detectives.

“On the one hand, The Heist unashamedly appeals to the uniquely British love of a good detective story, yet on the other, it revels in the dramatic twists and turns of a criminal caper, full of rich personalities and good humour.”

The place is The Heist filmed?

The primary sequence of the present was filmed in Thirsk in North Yorkshire, however the second is shifting to Northumberland – particularly the historic market city of Alnwick, with all of the individuals being native residents.

Shirley Jones, commissioning editor of leisure at Sky, mentioned, “So many people thought they could do better than the thieves and easily outwit the detectives, so we’re throwing down the gauntlet and calling for the local people of Northumberland to join in for round two in this battle of cops versus robbers.”

Are there any photos of The Heist season 2?

Sure! Radio Instances has some unique The Heist sequence two photos: