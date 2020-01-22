When is the Labour Leadership Debate on Channel 4? Who is taking part?

Following a serious defeat in the latest normal election, Jeremy Corbyn is stepping down as chief of the Labour Celebration, leaving the place vacant for certainly one of his political colleagues.

4 MPs are actually formally within the operating for the Labour management, these being Rebecca Lengthy Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry, every hoping to unite their get together towards a extra profitable future.

Right here’s the whole lot it is advisable to know in regards to the stay Labour Management Debate on Channel four…

When is the Labour Management Debate on TV?

The Labour Management debate might be aired stay on Channel four at 8pm on Monday 17th February 2020.

Who’s internet hosting the Labour Management Debate?

The talk might be chaired by Channel four Information presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy, who was additionally one of many hosts on Channel four’s most up-to-date Different Election Night time programme.

Who’s collaborating within the stay Labour Management Debate?

Channel four have confirmed that the 4 remaining contenders for the place of Labour chief, Rebecca Lengthy Bailey, Lisa Nandy, Sir Keir Starmer and Emily Thornberry, will all be taking part within the televised debate.

Jess Phillips was initially introduced as collaborating, however later dropped out of the management race.

What would be the format of the talk?

Over the course of 1 hour, the talk will function questions from a stay viewers comprised of members of the general public, with Guru-Murthy guiding the subjects of debate.

When does voting for the brand new Labour chief start?

The poll for Labour chief might be open to most current members of the get together from Friday 21st February till Thursday 2nd April. The outcomes might be introduced quickly after voting closes.