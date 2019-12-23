When is The Masked Singer on TV? Judges, host and celebrity theories

It’s truthful to say, TV has had its fair proportion of bonkers leisure reveals.

Low factors have included Bare Elvis, which noticed some poor bloke flash his shrivelled penis on TV for the leisure of drunk/bored youngsters, and Gap within the Wall, consisting of celebrities you as soon as respect squeeze into silver spandex and contorting their our bodies into weird positions to keep away from being knocked into water.

However be ready to see your eyebrows elevate into your hairline with The Masked Singer, which is one-part Stars in Their Eyes and three-parts Black Mirror – and large within the States.

Twelve celebrities will masks up in… fascinating disguises (suppose extra Monsters Inc. than Phantom of the Opera) and belt out tunes in a bid to impress our judges and the viewers, who don’t know who will probably be performing.

Right here’s all the pieces you should know in regards to the upcoming present…

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

It’s some of the extremely anticipated reveals of 2020, and now, we lastly have a launch date.

The Masked Singer launches with a double-bill, with six of our 12 singers acting on Saturday 4th January and the remaining six performing Sunday fifth January on ITV. The reveals will feed into The Voice and Dancing on Ice.

Who’re the judges on The Masked Singer?

With the present being so profitable within the States, The Masked Singer is bringing out the large weapons to draw a UK viewers with a formidable panel.

In contrast to singing reveals such because the X Issue, the judges don’t really charge our performers by way of singing expertise however general efficiency potential – and have the ability to take an affordable stab at who might be behind the masks.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora will all be the detectives accountable for discovering out which superstar is by which costume.

Joel Dommett will act because the present’s host.

Lorne Thomson / Getty Pictures

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to be hosting The Masked Singer for ITV,” he stated. “I’ve been a huge fan of the show in the US and being a part of it here is a dream come true! The panel is brilliant and it’s an incredible idea – I think the UK is going to love it. In all seriousness this is my best chance to become friends with Jonathan Ross and I’m not going to mess it up.”

So what precisely is the Masked Singer about?

It truly is as bizarre because it seems.

Based mostly on a South Korean format, King of Masks Singer, The Masked Singer will see 12 well-known faces taking to the stage to sing – solely, we received’t know who’s singing. Up to now, so The Voice.

What makes the present so distinctive, shall we embrace, is guises our celebs take to masks their id. This actually is the one present on tv the place Donny Osmond, disguised as a peacock, may tackle T-Ache dressed as a monster (which in itself seems like an illegitimate Monsters Inc. love baby).

Is there a trailer?

Sure, we’ve got our first take a look at the UK model:

Which celebrities are collaborating?

As of but, no-one has been confirmed – verify again right here for updates.

The worldwide reputation of The Masked Singer has attracted real A-listers collaborating – Donny Osmond, Gladys Knight and T-Ache all starred within the American model, whereas Ryan Reynolds made an look within the Korean version – so count on large names dressed up as Unicorn, Fox, Monster, Chameleon, Daisy, Octopus, Duck and Queen Bee.

What are the costumes in The Masked Singer?

Sure, there actually are celebrities hiding inside these huge and elaborate costumes.

The 12 contenders are as follows:

Butterfly

Chameleon

Duck

Daisy

Fox

Hedgehog

Monster

Octopus

Pharaoh

Queen Bee

Tree

Unicorn

What are one of the best Masked Singer theories?

Preserve checking again at HEARALPUBLICIST as we try to puzzle our method by way of the collection with one of the best theories…

The Masked Singer launches on ITV on 2020