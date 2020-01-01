When is the Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Day special on TV?

Becoming a member of the likes of Strictly Come Dancing and Physician Who, one of many newer additions to the BBC’s festive particular pantheon is Mrs Brown’s Boys.

The long-running comedy collection, which stars Brendan O’Carroll because the Irish mammy Agnes Brown, is an enormous scores performer with roughly seven million individuals watching final yr’s festive specials.

In 2019 there was a Christmas particular on Christmas Day, however per week later there’s additionally a New Yr particular to see in 2020!

Right here’s what it’s essential know…

What’s on TV this Christmas 2019?

When is the Mrs Brown’s Boys New Yr’s Day particular on TV?

The Mrs Brown’s Boys New Yr Particular airs at 10.30pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One.

The titles of the 2 new episode is Orange Is The New Mammy.

Will there be one other full collection of Mrs Brown’s Boys?

Sadly for followers, there hasn’t been a full collection of Mrs Brown’s Boys for the reason that third outing aired means again in 2013. Since then, the collection has saved going within the types of the 2014 film, quite a few seasonal specials and a touring musical.

The BBC have commissioned festive episodes of the sitcom via to 2020, however after that it’s unclear the place Mammy will go subsequent.

If the present had been to be cancelled outright, star Brendan O’Carroll is aware of precisely what would occur within the closing episode.

He stated in an interview with The Day by day Star: “We’re booked to do Christmas specials for the BBC till 2020 but when they go, ‘We are going to drop you as we don’t suppose it’s sturdy sufficient’ then I’d kill Agnes off.

“Our final episode would be the funniest show I’ve ever written for the first 24 minutes. Then the last four minutes would break your f**king heart.”