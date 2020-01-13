When is the next Love Island recoupling?

It’s again – Love Island has returned to our screens for our very first winter outing in a model new villa with a model new host.

As at all times, our solid of Love Island singletons will likely be seeking to discover real love and a complete load of Instagram followers over the subsequent six weeks.

However the path to real love by no means did run easy, with our in danger because of the present’s common bombshells and recoupling ceremonies.

So when can we count on one other explosive recoupling within the villa? HEARALPUBLICIST have gotten you lined…

When is the subsequent Love Island recoupling?

Love Island’s Eve and Jess Gale

After our already-tense first day within the villa, we are able to count on to see one other recoupling tonight (13th January) as twins Jess and Eve select which of the lads they need to couple up with.

The 2 ladies left single will then be susceptible and vulnerable to being despatched house from the villa.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.