When is the Not Going Out Christmas special on TV?

Followers of the hit British sitcom Not Going Out can anticipate gags, one liners and mayhem on this 12 months’s Christmas particular ‘Driving Home for Christmas’.

Right here’s the whole lot that you must learn about what to anticipate and when to look at.

When is the Not Going Out Christmas particular on TV?

Airing on the 24th of December at 10pm on BBC One, tune in to look at Lee and Lucy come out for some last-minute Christmas Eve purchasing. As anticipated, issues don’t go fairly as deliberate for Lee, with a theft and an surprising journey deep into the countryside.

In the event you miss it, tune in to BBC One on Christmas Day at 11.55pm for a re-run!

BBC Christmas 2019 TV highlights – from Gavin and Stacey to Dracula

What’s Not Going Out?

Not Going Out is a British tv sitcom that has aired on BBC One since 2006. It’s tenth collection aired this April, with its eleventh collection set to grace our screens subsequent 12 months.

The programme follows an unambitious man, Lee (Lee Mack), in his late thirties – who lives as a lodger in a London flat. He’s a nonchalant, unmotivated layabout whose life has introduced laughter to viewers for the previous 14 years.

Although the early collection centered on Lee’s mishaps as a single man, more moderen episodes picked up with him years later when he was married to Lucy (Sally Bretton) and a father of two.

What occurred within the final episode of Not Going Out?



The final time we noticed the dazzlingly hilarious forged of Not Going Out was for his or her Halloween particular in October this 12 months. Lee misplaced his cellphone when out trick-or-treating, returning alone in the course of the evening (dressed as a zombie) to seek out it. He finally ends up locked in an imposing outdated manor home, by which a mysterious girl lives.