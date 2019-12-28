When is the Premier League winter break in 2019/20?

Premier League groups can be handed a winter break for the primary time in 2020 to offer gamers a relaxation following the hectic festive schedule.
No mid-break, glove-trotting tournaments or internationals can be held, only a refreshing weekend off prematurely of the ultimate straight.
when each workforce's scheduled winter break will happen.
When is the Premier League winter break?
A full spherical of 10 matches can be break up between two weekends – February Eight-Ninth and February 14-17th.
4 matches can be performed on the primary weekend and the remaining six can be performed on the latter.
Try our information under to see when your workforce could have a break in February.
Premier League winter break fixtures
Saturday eighth February 2020
Everton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm)
Brighton v Watford (5:30pm)
Sunday Ninth February 2020
Sheff Utd v AFC Bournemouth (2:00pm)
Man Metropolis v West Ham (four:30pm)
Groups on winter break:
Wolves, Leicester, Southampton, Burnley, Norwich, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Spurs, Arsenal, Newcastle, Chelsea, Man Utd
Friday 14th February 2020
Wolves v Leicester (Eight:00pm)
Saturday 15th February 2020
Southampton v Burnley (12:30pm)
Norwich v Liverpool (5:30pm)
Sunday 16th February 2020
Aston Villa v Spurs (2:00pm)
Arsenal v Newcastle (four:30pm)
Monday 17th February 2020
Chelsea v Man Utd (Eight:00pm)
Groups on winter break:
Everton, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Watford, Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Man Metropolis, West Ham
