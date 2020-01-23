When is the Red Dwarf feature-length special on TV? What’s it about?

Two years because the final collection wrapped up, a model new feature-length Crimson Dwarf particular has been introduced for broadcast on Dave.

The particular arrives, for now not less than, rather than the 13th collection followers had been anticipating,

The long-running collection follows the antics of a gaggle of misfits who dwell on a mining spaceship and initially aired on BBC Two again in 1988.

Right here’s all the things we all know concerning the upcoming particular up to now…

When is the Crimson Dwarf particular on TV?

The 2-hour episode has no confirmed air date simply but, however we do know that will probably be proven on Dave in some unspecified time in the future in 2020 and that filming has already begun.

Oh, it is began. #RedDwarf #RedDwarfSpecial pic.twitter.com/n5cwUSup5a — Crimson Dwarf (@RedDwarfHQ) November 5, 2019

What’s the Crimson Dwarf 2020 particular about?

We’re but to obtain any particulars on what the story of the particular will probably be, however these concerned with the present have promised an thrilling new format together with the same old quick-witted group dynamic that followers know and love.

In an announcement, collection lead actor Craig Charles stated: “I can’t wait to discuss Robert’s prostate problems, Chris Barrie’s hip replacement and have a proper look at Danny’s new dentures whilst they marvel at the agelessness of the Charles physique. I will surely require the services of a chiropractor after dragging these doddering misfits through what promises to be our most epic adventure yet.”

Co-creator Doug Naylor added: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity of making more Red Dwarf. UKTV has been a never-ending source of support and encouragement since we first started working together ten years ago. Can’t wait to start shooting a format that I don’t think has ever been done before. Smoke me a kipper, we’re back and not just for breakfast.”

Who’s within the forged?

The whole lot of the primary forged are reprising their roles for this particular, together with Craig Charles (Coronation Road) as slacker Dave Lister, Chris Barrie as Rimmer, Danny John-Jules because the Cat, and Robert Llewellyn because the service mechanoid Kryten.

Behind the digital camera, Doug Naylor is taking up directing duties, a secure pair of fingers on condition that he co-created the present and has helmed each collection because the 2009 revival Again to Earth.

Are there any photos?

Sure! Dave took to Twitter to publish two first-look photographs of the brand new particular, one displaying the same old crew of Lister, Rimmer, Cat and Kryten and one other providing a primary glimpse at new character Rodon, who will probably be performed by Fleabag star Ray Fearon.