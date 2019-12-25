When is The Small Hand on Channel 5?

A haunting adaptation of Susan Hill’s The Small Hand: A Ghost Story is coming to Channel 5. The guide by the The Girl In Black creator will come to life as a two-hour drama, airing on Channel 5 within the UK.

When is The Small Hand on?

CONFIRMED: Susan Hill’s Ghost Story – The Small Hand airs at 9pm on Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day) on Channel 5

What’s The Small Hand about?

Directed by Justin Molotnikov (earlier works embody: Poldark, Merlin and Atlantis), viewers can count on a gripping, eerie and spookily haunting drama based mostly on the guide of the identical identify by Susan Hill (award profitable creator and “queen of horror” behind the brief story The Girl in Black) and co-produced by Two Rivers Media and Superior Media & Leisure.

Within the novel model of The Small Hand, the protagonist is Adam Snow, a vendor in uncommon and antiquarian books. The novel begins with Snow getting misplaced as he returns house from a gathering with rich purchasers. He stumbles throughout a derelict, ostensibly deserted home. He will get out of the automotive to discover his dilapidated environment. Standing there, as he observes the desolation, Snow feels a small hand creeping into his personal. And that’s the place the haunting begins.

Channel 5’s strikingly fashionable adaptation has been delivered to life by author Barbara Machin, creator of BBC’s long-running crime drama, Strolling the Lifeless.

Jeff Norton, Founder on Superior, stated: “Susan Hill’s The Small Hand: A Ghost Story exemplifies our book-to-screen creative strategy; a perfect alchemy of brilliant source material, inspired adaptation, and great production partners. Between Susan Hill’s iconic novel and Barbara Machin’s inspired screenplay, we have developed a haunting, nuanced ghost story that is destined to become a future classic.”

Who will star in The Small Hand?



Douglas Henshall, Neve McIntosh and Louise Lombard are set to star on this stellar solid. Henshall has been solid as Adam Snow; Lombard as Adam’s secret lover, Alice Merriman; and McIntosh as Denisa Parsons.

Others becoming a member of the solid embody: Adrian Rawlins as Edward Merriman, Cal MacAninch as Hugo Snow, Maryam Hamidi as Benedicta and Paul Barber as Thierry.