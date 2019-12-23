Christmas can’t come quickly sufficient, with information that one other beloved youngsters’s e book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler might be getting the animation therapy in time for the festive interval.

Right here’s every thing it’s essential to find out about The Snail and The Whale…

When is The Snail and The Whale on TV?

CONFIRMED: The Snail and The Whale will air at 2.30pm on Wednesday 25th December on BBC One.

What’s The Snail and The Whale about?

Created by Oscar-nominated manufacturing firm Magic Gentle Footage and based mostly on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s youngsters’s e book, The Snail And The Whale is the uplifting story of a tiny snail who longs to see the world, and “manages to hitch a ride on the tail of a huge humpback whale,” in accordance with the synopsis.

Rob Brydon, who has starred in all of Magic Gentle’s animated specials for BBC1, mentioned: “It’s at all times so fantastic to work with Magic Gentle on these animated specials for Christmas. The Snail and the Whale is a longstanding favorite in our home.

“It’s an epic journey across the globe, where the tiniest creature and the mightiest mammal experiences the vastness of our planet together,” he added.

Who stars in The Snail and The Whale?

Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (Paddington, The Form Of Water) will voice the eponymous Snail, whereas Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Journey) voices the Whale.

Additionally becoming a member of the voice solid are Cariad Lloyd (Peep Present, Homicide in Successville) as Instructor and Recreation of Thrones’ Dame Diana Rigg because the Narrator.

Is there a trailer for The Snail and The Whale?

Not but, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date.