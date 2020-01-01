When is The Snail and the Whale on TV this New Year’s Day?

When is The Snail and The Whale on TV?

The Snail and The Whale will air at 2.05pm on Wednesday 1st January on BBC One.

Overview: Julia Donaldson’s BBC animation The Snail and the Whale is an attractive visible deal with

What’s The Snail and The Whale about?

Created by Oscar-nominated manufacturing firm Magic Gentle Photos and based mostly on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s kids’s guide, The Snail And The Whale is the uplifting story of a tiny snail who longs to see the world, and “manages to hitch a ride on the tail of a huge humpback whale,” based on the synopsis.

Rob Brydon, who has starred in all of Magic Gentle’s animated specials for BBC1, stated: “It’s all the time so great to work with Magic Gentle on these animated specials for Christmas. The Snail and the Whale is a longstanding favorite in our home.

“It’s an epic journey across the globe, where the tiniest creature and the mightiest mammal experiences the vastness of our planet together,” he added.

Who stars in The Snail and The Whale?

Oscar-nominee Sally Hawkins (Paddington, The Form Of Water) will voice the eponymous snail, whereas Rob Brydon (Gavin & Stacey, The Journey) voices the whale.

Additionally becoming a member of the voice solid are Cariad Lloyd (Peep Present, Homicide in Successville) because the trainer and Sport of Thrones’ Dame Diana Rigg because the narrator.

Is there a trailer for The Snail and The Whale?

Sure! Right here’s a style of what’s to return…