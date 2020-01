When is the Star Wars Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+?

One other Star Wars Disney sequence is coming, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk set to reprise their roles from 2016 prequel film Rogue One for a brand new sci-fi spy thriller.

“It’s been a really hard three years, to be honest. I’ve been waiting for the call,” Luna mentioned of the brand new sequence at Disney’s D23 convention.

“Going back home, facing the idea of my character being gone. My kids won’t look me in the eye, sadly. But we’re here, and we’re going to look younger, which is amazing.”

However what can we count on from the Cassian Andor sequence? What different characters will return, and what’s it about? Take a look at every little thing we all know to date under.

When is the Cassian Andor/Okay-2SO sequence coming to Disney ?



At the moment unknown, although it’s set to start filming in London in 2020. Given these timings, it appears doubtless the sequence will debut a while in 2021.

EVERY new Star Wars film and TV sequence introduced to date

Who stars within the Disney Rogue One sequence?

Rebels, spies, allies, greatest associates. #D23Expo #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/pEAbyvqnq3 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic Rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who performed a central function within the plan to steal the Death Star schematics in Rogue One earlier than his demise on the finish of the film.

Alan Tudyk, who performed his reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick Okay-2SO, may also be returning. Like Andor, Okay-2SO was killed on the finish of Rogue One, cementing this sequence’ standing as a prequel.

It’s at the moment unknown who else will star within the sequence, although it’s definitely attainable that Rogue One Insurgent Alliance actors Genevieve O’Reilly (who performed chief Mon Mothma), Alistair Petrie and Ben Daniels could possibly be enticed again relying on the format of the drama.

When is The Mandalorian Star Wars TV sequence launched on Disney ?

Stephen Schiff is onboard as showrunner, whereas Tony Gilroy – who directed reshoots and rewrote giant components of Rogue One forward of its launch in 2016 – is ready to direct a number of episodes and pen the pilot.

What’s the Rogue One prequel about?

Rogue One character Okay-2SO (performed by Alan Tudyk) as he seems in Star Wars: Secrets and techniques of the Empire (ILMX Labs, The Void, HF)

LucasFilm are at the moment remaining tight-lipped about what to anticipate from the brand new prequel, solely describing it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One.”

With that in thoughts, we will in all probability count on numerous high-stakes missions for Cassian and Okay-2SO as they struggle the great struggle towards the Empire, probably even exploring how the pair met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed) within the first place.

Luna, for his half, promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships,” and joked that his background in telenovelas would result in some moments of excessive emotion between the 2 characters.

“Yes, we will have a telenovela moment,” he instructed the gang (and Tudyk) at D23. “You can cry when I tell you, ‘Te extraño K-2.’”

When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker launched in cinemas? Who’s within the forged and is there a trailer?

What’s the title of the Rogue One prequel sequence on Disney ?

Whereas no title has been introduced, Luna did trace title had been chosen.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title?” he requested onstage at D23, earlier than being shut down by LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who instructed him “not yet.”

In different phrases, we in all probability don’t have too lengthy to attend till we discover out the title, and till then, we’ll simply use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion –K2Fast, K2Furious: A Cassian Andor story.

Catchy, proper?

What occurred in Rogue One: A Star Wars story?

On this 2016 prequel movie, set shortly earlier than the occasions of unique 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope, Andor and Okay-2SO staff up with miscreant Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for a covert mission, studying that her father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed a flaw into the Death Star house station that the Rebels may use to blow it up (which Luke Skywalker did within the unique Star Wars movie).

Selecting up different staff members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which was later destroyed by the nascent Death Star), the staff finally discover themselves on an Imperial weapons improvement station on the planet Scarif, the place Jyn, Cassian and Okay-2SO handle to steal the Death Star plans and transmit them to the Insurgent fleet whereas their associates assault for a distraction.

Sadly, Okay-2SO and the opposite Rebels virtually all die in battle, whereas Jyn and Cassian find yourself perishing when the Death Star destroys the Scarif base. Within the movie’s closing moments, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ship, tying the movie into A New Hope’s opening moments.