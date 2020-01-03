When is the Star Wars Cassian Andor series coming to Disney+?

One other Star Wars Disney collection is coming, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk set to reprise their roles from 2016 prequel film Rogue One for a brand new sci-fi spy thriller.

“It’s been a really hard three years, to be honest. I’ve been waiting for the call,” Luna mentioned of the brand new collection at Disney’s D23 convention.

“Going back home, facing the idea of my character being gone. My kids won’t look me in the eye, sadly. But we’re here, and we’re going to look younger, which is amazing.”

However what can we anticipate from the Cassian Andor collection? What different characters will return, and what’s it about? Take a look at every little thing we all know thus far beneath.

When is the Cassian Andor/Ok-2SO collection coming to Disney ?



At the moment unknown, although it’s set to start filming in London in 2020. Given these timings, it appears doubtless the collection will debut a while in 2021.

Who stars within the Disney Rogue One collection?

Rebels, spies, allies, finest associates. #D23Expo #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/pEAbyvqnq3 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic Rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who performed a central function within the plan to steal the Dying Star schematics in Rogue One earlier than his demise on the finish of the film.

Alan Tudyk, who performed his reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick Ok-2SO, may even be returning. Like Andor, Ok-2SO was killed on the finish of Rogue One, cementing this collection’ standing as a prequel.

It’s at the moment unknown who else will star within the collection, although it’s definitely attainable that Rogue One Insurgent Alliance actors Genevieve O’Reilly (who performed chief Mon Mothma), Alistair Petrie and Ben Daniels might be enticed again relying on the format of the drama.

Stephen Schiff is onboard as showrunner, whereas Tony Gilroy – who directed reshoots and rewrote giant elements of Rogue One forward of its launch in 2016 – is about to direct a number of episodes and pen the pilot.

What’s the Rogue One prequel about?

Rogue One character Ok-2SO (performed by Alan Tudyk) as he seems in Star Wars: Secrets and techniques of the Empire (ILMX Labs, The Void, HF)

LucasFilm are at the moment remaining tight-lipped about what to anticipate from the brand new prequel, solely describing it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One.”

With that in thoughts, we are able to most likely anticipate numerous high-stakes missions for Cassian and Ok-2SO as they battle the great battle towards the Empire, presumably even exploring how the pair met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed) within the first place.

Luna, for his half, promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships,” and joked that his background in telenovelas would result in some moments of excessive emotion between the 2 characters.

“Yes, we will have a telenovela moment,” he informed the group (and Tudyk) at D23. “You can cry when I tell you, ‘Te extraño K-2.’”

What’s the title of the Rogue One prequel collection on Disney ?

Whereas no title has been introduced, Luna did trace title had been chosen.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title?” he requested onstage at D23, earlier than being shut down by LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who informed him “not yet.”

In different phrases, we most likely don’t have too lengthy to attend till we discover out the title, and till then, we’ll simply use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion –K2Fast, K2Furious: A Cassian Andor story.

Catchy, proper?

What occurred in Rogue One: A Star Wars story?

On this 2016 prequel movie, set shortly earlier than the occasions of authentic 1977 Star Wars film A New Hope, Andor and Ok-2SO crew up with miscreant Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for a covert mission, studying that her father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed a flaw into the Dying Star house station that the Rebels might use to blow it up (which Luke Skywalker did within the authentic Star Wars movie).

Choosing up different crew members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which was later destroyed by the nascent Dying Star), the crew ultimately discover themselves on an Imperial weapons growth station on the planet Scarif, the place Jyn, Cassian and Ok-2SO handle to steal the Dying Star plans and transmit them to the Insurgent fleet whereas their associates assault for a distraction.

Sadly, Ok-2SO and the opposite Rebels virtually all die in battle, whereas Jyn and Cassian find yourself perishing when the Dying Star destroys the Scarif base. Within the movie’s last moments, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia’s (Carrie Fisher) ship, tying the movie into A New Hope’s opening moments.