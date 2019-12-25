When is the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+?

This is the TV sequence Star Wars followers have been ready for: Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready to return to screens in a brand new TV present from Disney .

Though followers feared that rumoured plans to develop an Obi-Wan spin-off had been placed on carbonite, actor Ewan McGregor – who has beforehand starred because the dry-humoured Jedi Grasp – has introduced he’ll return to the function in a brand new live-action sequence.

“It’s been four years of saying ‘well, I don’t know’,” he informed followers at Disney’s D23 Expo. “Now I can say ‘yes, we’re going to do it’.”

However when precisely will we see McGregor in motion? And what’s the plot of the brand new sequence? Right here’s every part we all know up to now…

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence on TV? How can I watch it?

The presently untitled present doesn’t but have a launch date. Nevertheless, at Disney D23, LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy introduced all scripts are written and filming will start in 2020.

Star Wars Episode III – Revenge Of The Sith

starring Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

The sequence will launch on the streaming platform Disney , a service launching within the USA, Canada and the Netherlands on Tuesday 12th November 2019.

Disney can be out there within the UK, however a launch date for that’s but to be introduced.

Who’s within the forged of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV sequence?

Ewan McGregor has been confirmed to play Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as extra. He performed the character within the Star Wars prequel trilogy motion pictures, The Phantom Menace, Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan was first performed by Alec Guinness – who died in 2000 – within the authentic Star Wars 1977 film.

Who’s making the sequence?

Deborah Chow has been tapped to direct the brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi sequence debuting solely on @DisneyPlus

LucasFilm have introduced that Deborah Chow will direct the sequence. Chow, who just lately labored on fellow Star Wars Disney sequence The Mandalorian, has additionally directed episodes of Mr Robotic, American Gods, Jessica Jones, Worry the Strolling Useless, Higher Name Saul and The Man within the Excessive Fort.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated in a launch.

“Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

The sequence is written by Hossein Amini, the screenwriter behind movies and TV exhibits like McMafia, Drive, The Alienist, 47 Ronin, Snow White and the Huntsman and Our Form of Traitor, which coincidentally starred Ewan McGregor.

Chow, Amini and McGregor will function govt producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

What’s the sequence about? When is it set?

The Obi-Wan sequence will happen eight years after the occasions of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, the place we final noticed Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker, the key youngster of Darth Vader, on Tatooine. This implies the present can be set roughly across the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a number of years earlier than A New Hope.

Ewan McGregor has additionally revealed Obi-Wan hasn’t fairly recovered from the Jedi Cull in Revenge of the Sith.

“It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him… Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that, the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of [Revenge of the Sith]. It’s quite something to get over,” he informed Males’s Journal.

Not much more than that has been confirmed, though we are able to guess what the sequence may contain.

Firstly, there’s each likelihood it would characteristic the drive ghost of Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn. In any case, in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda outlined that Obi-Wan might be able to contact his previous grasp after he returned from “netherworld of the Force”.

Additionally, many are hoping the sequence can fill in a few of the questions on Obi-Wan. Why does he name himself ‘Ben Kenobi’ in A New Hope? How is he so aware of Mos Eisley? And did he have adventures exterior Tatooine throughout his wilderness years?

Was there going to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie?

Apparently, sure. McGregor has confirmed that early plans for Obi-Wan’s return had him on the massive display, however ultimately the thought shifted to Disney as a substitute.

And director Deborah Chow says that’s all for the higher.

“The situation is so complex both for [Obi-Wan] personally and in a way, the state of the galaxy, you sort of need time to explore it,” Chow just lately informed the New York Instances.“And to be sincere there are a great deal of different tales inside that interval as effectively, it’s fairly a number of years.

“There is so much going on between [Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] that hasn’t been explored. The idea of being able to go into a character journey plus the politics and plus all the vastness of the Empire and what’s going on is exciting just because it feels like a proper period of history and sometimes that is hard to do in two hours.”