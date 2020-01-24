When is the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+?

This is the TV collection Star Wars followers have been ready for: Obi-Wan Kenobi is ready to return to screens in a brand new TV present from Disney .

Though followers feared that rumoured plans to develop an Obi-Wan spin-off had been placed on carbonite, actor Ewan McGregor – who has beforehand starred because the dry-humoured Jedi Grasp – has introduced he’ll return to the function in a brand new live-action collection.

“It’s been four years of saying ‘well, I don’t know’,” he informed followers at Disney’s D23 Expo. “Now I can say ‘yes, we’re going to do it’.”

However when precisely will we see McGregor in motion? And what’s the plot of the brand new collection? Right here’s the whole lot we all know to this point…

When is the Obi-Wan Kenobi collection on TV? How can I watch it?

The presently untitled present doesn’t but have a launch date. Nevertheless, at Disney D23, LucasFilm’s Kathleen Kennedy introduced all scripts are written and filming will start in 2020.

The collection was on account of launch on the streaming platform Disney . Nevertheless, there have since been reviews of push-backs, with The Hollywood Reported revealing in January that there had been points with the scripts and that pre-production was halted mid-way by numerous actors’ screen-tests reverse star McGregor. McGregor himself has since denied these reviews, calling them “bulls***”.

Disney shall be out there within the UK on 24th March 2020.

Who’s within the forged of the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV collection?

Ewan McGregor has been confirmed to play Obi-Wan Kenobi as soon as extra. He performed the character within the Star Wars prequel trilogy films, The Phantom Menace, Assault of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

Obi-Wan was first performed by Alec Guinness – who died in 2000 – within the authentic Star Wars 1977 film.

Who’s making the collection?

Deborah Chow has been tapped to direct the brand new Obi-Wan Kenobi collection debuting completely on @DisneyPlus

LucasFilm have introduced that Deborah Chow will direct the collection. Chow, who lately labored on fellow Star Wars Disney collection The Mandalorian, has additionally directed episodes of Mr Robotic, American Gods, Jessica Jones, Worry the Strolling Lifeless, Higher Name Saul and The Man within the Excessive Fort.

“We really wanted to select a director who is able to explore both the quiet determination and rich mystique of Obi-Wan in a way that folds seamlessly into the Star Wars saga,” LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy stated in a launch.

“Based on her phenomenal work developing our characters in The Mandalorian, I’m absolutely confident Deborah is the right director to tell this story.”

The collection is written by Hossein Amini, the screenwriter behind movies and TV reveals like McMafia, Drive, The Alienist, 47 Ronin, Snow White and the Huntsman and Our Sort of Traitor, which coincidentally starred Ewan McGregor.

Chow, Amini and McGregor will function govt producers alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Tracey Seaward (The Queen) and John Swartz (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

What’s the collection about? When is it set?

The Obi-Wan collection will happen eight years after the occasions of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, the place we final noticed Obi-Wan watching over Luke Skywalker, the key little one of Darth Vader, on Tatooine. This implies the present shall be set roughly across the time of Solo: A Star Wars Story, a couple of years earlier than A New Hope.

Ewan McGregor has additionally revealed Obi-Wan hasn’t fairly recovered from the Jedi Cull in Revenge of the Sith.

“It will be interesting to take a character we know in a way and show him… Well, his arc will be quite interesting, I think, dealing with that, the fact that all the Jedi were slaughtered with the end of [Revenge of the Sith]. It’s quite something to get over,” he informed Males’s Journal.

Not much more than that has been confirmed, though we will guess what the collection would possibly contain.

Firstly, there’s each probability it can characteristic the power ghost of Liam Neeson’s Qui-Gon Jinn. In spite of everything, in Revenge of the Sith, Yoda outlined that Obi-Wan might be able to contact his previous grasp after he returned from “netherworld of the Force”.

Additionally, many are hoping the collection can fill in a few of the questions on Obi-Wan. Why does he name himself ‘Ben Kenobi’ in A New Hope? How is he so accustomed to Mos Eisley? And did he have adventures outdoors Tatooine throughout his wilderness years?

Was there going to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie?

Apparently, sure. McGregor has confirmed that early plans for Obi-Wan’s return had him on the massive display, however finally the concept shifted to Disney as an alternative.

And director Deborah Chow says that’s all for the higher.

“The situation is so complex both for [Obi-Wan] personally and in a way, the state of the galaxy, you sort of need time to explore it,” Chow lately informed the New York Occasions.“And to be sincere there are a great deal of different tales inside that interval as effectively, it’s fairly a couple of years.

“There is so much going on between [Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope] that hasn’t been explored. The idea of being able to go into a character journey plus the politics and plus all the vastness of the Empire and what’s going on is exciting just because it feels like a proper period of history and sometimes that is hard to do in two hours.”