When is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on TV?

The Supervet (often known as Noel Fitzpatrick) is returning to screens with a brand new collection, the place he’ll are likely to extra injured and poorly pets utilizing cutting-edge new procedures.

The veterinarian has made a reputation for himself over the previous couple of years by serving to a lot of animals make exceptional recoveries.

Right here’s what it is advisable know concerning the newest episode…

What’s The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick about?

On tonight’s episode of The Supervet, Noel treats 15-stone English mastiff Bear, who has a ruptured ligament in his knee – however because the canine goes into theatre, a significant staff effort is required to get this huge affected person by means of surgical procedure. Siamese cat Bluebell is rushed in after being hit by a automotive and golden retriever Henry is affected by a chronically broken spinal disc.

Do you could have a evaluate for The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick?

Sure, Radio Occasions critic Jane Rackham gave us her ideas on the present:

“I’m not God, I’m just a bloke trying to do his best,” says Noel Fitzpatrick, regardless that his “best” may be near-miraculous.

He actually must summon all his expertise this week: he’s working on Bear, a 95-kilo English mastiff with a ruptured knee ligament; Bluebell, a cat that’s been knocked over by a automotive and should have everlasting nerve harm in her leg; and Henry, a golden retriever with spinal twine points. Henry’s proprietor misplaced a earlier pet on the working desk so wants reassurance earlier than Noel can go forward with this intricate process.

“Darling boy!” she squeals afterwards. She means Henry, however a chortling Noel pretends she means him.

What time is The Supervet: Noel Fitzpatrick on Channel four?

The Supervet continues on Channel four at 8pm on Thursday 23rd January 2020.