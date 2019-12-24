When is The Tiger Who Came to Tea on Channel 4?

Channel four have a festive deal with in retailer this Christmas, with an animated adaptation of the late Judith Kerr’s traditional 1968 image ebook The Tiger Who Got here to Tea, that includes an all-star voice solid together with Benedict Cumberbatch, David Oyelowo and David Walliams.

Right here’s every thing you’ll want to find out about The Tiger Who Got here to Tea…

What time is The Tiger Who Got here to Tea on TV?

The festive deal with will air on Christmas Eve at 7:30pm on Channel four.

What’s The Tiger Who Got here to Tea about?

Made by Lupus Movies, and following on from their earlier C4 animations The Snowman and The Snowdog and We’re Occurring a Bear Hunt, the animated particular is an adaptation of Judith Kerr’s ebook of the identical identify.

The ebook follows a younger lady, Sophie, and her Mummy, who’re ready for daddy to return residence after they obtain a reasonably surprising visitor, Tiger — who then proceeds to ransack the kitchen cabinets…

“I completely adored her Judith Kerr & I’m happy & proud she needed me to relate her traditional ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ in a brand new animated movie for @Channel4,” Walliams tweeted.

Cumberbatch stated: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be playing a small part in bringing Judith Kerr’s timeless children’s classic to the screen for another generation to enjoy.”

Oyelowo added: “Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to play the iconic tiger from The Tiger Who Came to Tea? He’s a big cat of few words because – he’s too busy eating! – but I relished all of the growling, chomping and slurping, which called on me to find my inner cat.”

Clara Ross (Sophie) and Robbie Williams

The animated TV particular may even function a model new monitor, Hey Tiger!, which was penned by composer David Arnold and Oscar-winning lyricist Don Black, and sung by Robbie Williams.

On being requested to sing Hey Tiger!, Williams stated: “This book has played a big part in me bonding with my kids. I’ve read it possibly 150 times to my first daughter, Teddy, and she is the reason I’m singing the song – I’m honouring those moments with her.”

Who stars in The Tiger Who Got here to Tea?

Benedict Cumberbatch on the Patrick Melrose premiere in LA (Getty)

Oscar-nominee Cumberbatch (Avengers: Infinity Warfare), Oyelowo (Les Miserables), Walliams (Walliams & Good friend), Paul Whitehouse (Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing) and Tamsin Greig (Friday Night time Dinner) are all lending their voices to the festive particular, enjoying Daddy, Tiger, Narrator, Milkman and Mummy respectively.

Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross will make her TV debut as Sophie.

Is there a trailer for The Tiger Who Got here to Tea?

Sure, you’ll be able to watch it beneath.