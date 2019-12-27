When is the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and who’s playing John Ambrose McClaren?

To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than was certainly one of Netflix’s most re-watched authentic movies in 2018. The endearing teen rom-com, primarily based on Jenny Han’s novel of the identical title, charmed audiences and took residence the coveted Finest Kiss trophy on the 2019 MTV Film & TV Awards.

Who’s again from the unique forged? Is the sequel additionally primarily based on a ebook?

Discover out the whole lot it’s essential know in regards to the To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than sequel under.

When is To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than 2 launched on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the sequel, To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You, will likely be launched on 12th February 2020.

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their pleasure when manufacturing started in March 2019:

???? i can’t wait to see ya https://t.co/yGDgvOBIrP — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 19, 2019

The forged clearly had enjoyable throughout filming:

Lana Condor has mentioned she is very shut together with her on-screen sisters – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart – and it clearly reveals on this image from the set:

The sequel is now in post-production and set to be launched someday in 2020.

What is going to To All The Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than 2 be about?

Within the first movie, Lara Jean Covey is horrified to find her non-public letters to previous and current crushes have, someway, been despatched. One recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests the pair fake so far. Peter needs to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean needs to persuade present crush Josh – who additionally acquired some stunning submit – that she doesn’t truly like him. Issues don’t go in line with plan when the pretend relationship sparks actual emotions.

Once we final noticed Lara Jean and Peter, they have been in love and sharing a swoon-worthy kiss on their college’s soccer area:

To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than, Netflix

Whereas nothing has been revealed in regards to the plot of the sequel, we did get a touch throughout the credit of the unique movie when letter recipient John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Mannequin UN crush, reveals up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and divulges he had emotions for her, too.

John Ambrose McLaren is a beloved character within the ebook’s sequel P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and is a favorite of author Jenny Han.

If the movie is something just like the ebook, John’s arrival spells hassle for Lara Jean and Peter when all three find yourself on the similar social gathering. Han has mentioned “I love love triangles”, although there could even be a fourth character within the combine: Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

Don’t count on the movie to remain fully true to the second ebook, although. To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than borrowed bits from P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and Susan Johnson, who directed the primary movie, prompt the sequel could borrow from the third ebook, At all times and Without end, Lara Jean.

Who’s within the forged of To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will likely be reprising their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are additionally coming again to play Lara Jean’s dad and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur is returning as Lara Jean’s greatest pal, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett performed John Ambrose McClaren within the first movie however the position has been recast with Jordan Fisher showing within the sequel – a change which was introduced by way of this cute video from the set:

P.S. I am John Ambrose McClaren! Look out, [email protected] @NetflixFilm @lanacondor pic.twitter.com/8mj0cko8qw — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) March 28, 2019

Maybe greatest identified for enjoying Jacob on The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, Fisher is a triple-threat: he launched a self-titled album in 2016 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Different newcomers to the forged embody Emmy award-winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Males, The Follow, Legally Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 Causes Why, Riverdale) as Peter’s greatest pal and Sarayu Rao (Large Bang Concept, Two and a Half Males) because the Coveys’ neighbour Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson introduced she wouldn’t be directing the second movie resulting from different commitments. Michael Fimognari, director of images on the primary movie, will likely be on the helm this time, whereas Johnson will stay concerned as an government producer.

Is there a trailer for To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than 2?

Not but, however this teaser was launched at Christmas final 12 months:

And a few new images have been launched in December 2019:

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/34RI1bVFWT — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 13, 2019

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor acted in for the reason that first movie?

Each lead forged members have been busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Lethal Class, within the James Cameron-produced sci-fi movie Alita: Battle Angel, and voiced a personality within the animated sequence Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to star in The Good Date, wrapped filming on Charlie’s Angels, and will likely be starring in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

On 17th June, Centineo and Condor accepted the MTV Film & TV Award for Finest Kiss. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a 3rd movie within the To All of the Boys I’ve Beloved Earlier than sequence?

Sure, there will likely be! The third movie is now in manufacturing. Titled To All of the Boys: At all times and Without end, Lara Jean, the movie is more likely to be primarily based on Han’s third novel.