When is the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and who’s playing John Ambrose McClaren?

To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than was one in every of Netflix’s most re-watched unique movies in 2018. The endearing teen rom-com, primarily based on Jenny Han’s novel of the identical title, charmed audiences and took dwelling the coveted Finest Kiss trophy on the 2019 MTV Film & TV Awards.

Who’s again from the unique forged? Is the sequel additionally primarily based on a e-book?

Discover out every little thing you might want to know concerning the To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than sequel beneath.

When is To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than 2 launched on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the sequel, To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You, might be launched on 12th February 2020.

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their pleasure when manufacturing started in March 2019:

???? i can’t wait to see ya https://t.co/yGDgvOBIrP — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 19, 2019

The forged clearly had enjoyable throughout filming:

Lana Condor has mentioned she is very shut together with her on-screen sisters – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart – and it clearly reveals on this image from the set:

The sequel is now in post-production and set to be launched someday in 2020.

What is going to To All The Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than 2 be about?

Within the first movie, Lara Jean Covey is horrified to find her personal letters to previous and current crushes have, one way or the other, been despatched. One recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests the pair faux thus far. Peter desires to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean desires to persuade present crush Josh – who additionally obtained some shocking put up – that she doesn’t really like him. Issues don’t go in response to plan when the faux relationship sparks actual emotions.

Once we final noticed Lara Jean and Peter, they had been in love and sharing a swoon-worthy kiss on their faculty’s soccer subject:

To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than, Netflix

Whereas nothing has been revealed concerning the plot of the sequel, we did get a touch throughout the credit of the unique movie when letter recipient John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Mannequin UN crush, reveals up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and divulges he had emotions for her, too.

John Ambrose McLaren is a beloved character within the e-book’s sequel P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and is a favorite of author Jenny Han.

If the movie is something just like the e-book, John’s arrival spells bother for Lara Jean and Peter when all three find yourself on the identical celebration. Han has mentioned “I love love triangles”, although there might even be a fourth character within the combine: Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

Don’t count on the movie to remain fully true to the second e-book, although. To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than borrowed bits from P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and Susan Johnson, who directed the primary movie, prompt the sequel might borrow from the third e-book, All the time and Ceaselessly, Lara Jean.

Who’s within the forged of To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo might be reprising their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are additionally coming again to play Lara Jean’s dad and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur is returning as Lara Jean’s greatest good friend, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett performed John Ambrose McClaren within the first movie however the function has been recast with Jordan Fisher showing within the sequel – a change which was introduced by way of this cute video from the set:

P.S. I am John Ambrose McClaren! Look out, [email protected] @NetflixFilm @lanacondor pic.twitter.com/8mj0cko8qw — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) March 28, 2019

Maybe greatest identified for enjoying Jacob on The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, Fisher is a triple-threat: he launched a self-titled album in 2016 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Different newcomers to the forged embody Emmy award-winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Males, The Apply, Legally Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 Causes Why, Riverdale) as Peter’s greatest good friend and Sarayu Rao (Huge Bang Idea, Two and a Half Males) because the Coveys’ neighbour Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson introduced she wouldn’t be directing the second movie on account of different commitments. Michael Fimognari, director of images on the primary movie, might be on the helm this time, whereas Johnson will stay concerned as an government producer.

Is there a trailer for To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than 2?

Not but, however this teaser was launched at Christmas final yr:

And a few new images had been launched in December 2019:

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/34RI1bVFWT — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 13, 2019

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor acted in for the reason that first movie?

Each lead forged members have been busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Lethal Class, within the James Cameron-produced sci-fi movie Alita: Battle Angel, and voiced a personality within the animated sequence Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to star in The Excellent Date, wrapped filming on Charlie’s Angels, and might be starring in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

On 17th June, Centineo and Condor accepted the MTV Film & TV Award for Finest Kiss. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a 3rd movie within the To All of the Boys I’ve Cherished Earlier than sequence?

Sure, there might be! The third movie is now in manufacturing. Titled To All of the Boys: All the time and Ceaselessly, Lara Jean, the movie is prone to be primarily based on Han’s third novel.