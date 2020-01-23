When is the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast and who’s playing John Ambrose McClaren?

To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than was one among Netflix’s most re-watched unique movies in 2018. The endearing teen rom-com, based mostly on Jenny Han’s novel of the identical identify, charmed audiences and took dwelling the coveted Finest Kiss trophy on the 2019 MTV Film & TV Awards.

Who’s again from the unique solid? Is the sequel additionally based mostly on a guide?

Discover out the whole lot you should know concerning the To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than sequel under.

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo lastly verify To All The Boys sequel – and tease John Ambrose casting

Lana Condor reveals new actor will play John Ambrose in To All The Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than sequel

Noah Centineo joins Charlie’s Angels reboot

When is To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than 2 launched on Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed the sequel, To All of the Boys: PS I Nonetheless Love You, shall be launched on 12th February 2020.

Lads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo tweeted their pleasure when manufacturing started in March 2019:

???? i can’t wait to see ya https://t.co/yGDgvOBIrP — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 19, 2019

The solid clearly had enjoyable throughout filming:

Lana Condor has mentioned she is particularly shut together with her on-screen sisters – actresses Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart – and it clearly reveals on this image from the set:

What’s going to To All The Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than 2 be about?

Within the first movie, Lara Jean Covey is horrified to find her personal letters to previous and current crushes have, in some way, been despatched. One recipient is classmate Peter Kavinsky, who suggests the pair faux thus far. Peter needs to make his ex-girlfriend jealous, and Lara Jean needs to persuade present crush Josh – who additionally obtained some stunning put up – that she doesn’t truly like him. Issues don’t go based on plan when the faux relationship sparks actual emotions.

After we final noticed Lara Jean and Peter, they have been in love and sharing a swoon-worthy kiss on their college’s soccer area:

To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than, Netflix

The credit of the unique movie confirmed recipient John Ambrose McLaren, Lara Jean’s former Mannequin UN crush, exhibiting up at her door with a bouquet of flowers and divulges he had emotions for her, too. John Ambrose McLaren is a beloved character within the guide’s sequel P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and is a favorite of author Jenny Han. The trailer confirmed Lara Jean could be torn between Peter and John within the sequel.

If the movie is something just like the guide, John’s arrival spells hassle for Lara Jean and Peter when all three find yourself on the similar get together. Han has mentioned “I love love triangles”, although there might even be a fourth character within the combine: Peter’s ex-girlfriend, Genevieve.

Don’t anticipate the movie to remain fully true to the second guide, although. To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than borrowed bits from P.S. I Nonetheless Love You, and Susan Johnson, who directed the primary movie, prompt the sequel might borrow from the third guide, At all times and Without end, Lara Jean.

The most important films popping out quickly

Who’s within the solid of To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than 2?

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo shall be reprising their roles as Lara Jean and Peter. John Corbett, Janel Parrish and Anna Cathcart are additionally coming again to play Lara Jean’s dad and sisters, and Madeleine Arthur is returning as Lara Jean’s greatest pal, Christine.

Jordan Burthcett performed John Ambrose McClaren within the first movie however the function has been recast with Jordan Fisher showing within the sequel – a swap which was introduced by way of this cute video from the set:

P.S. I am John Ambrose McClaren! Look out, [email protected] @NetflixFilm @lanacondor pic.twitter.com/8mj0cko8qw — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) March 28, 2019

Maybe greatest identified for enjoying Jacob on The Secret Lifetime of the American Teenager, Fisher is a triple-threat: he launched a self-titled album in 2016 and appeared on Dancing with the Stars and in Hamilton on Broadway.

Different newcomers to the solid embrace Emmy award-winner Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Males, The Observe, Legally Blonde) as John’s grandmother Stormy, Ross Butler (13 Causes Why, Riverdale) as Peter’s greatest pal and Sarayu Rao (Large Bang Concept, Two and a Half Males) because the Coveys’ neighbour Trina Rotshchild.

In March, Susan Johnson introduced she wouldn’t be directing the second movie resulting from different commitments. Michael Fimognari, director of images on the primary movie, shall be on the helm this time, whereas Johnson will stay concerned as an government producer.

Is there a trailer for To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than 2?

Sure!

There’s additionally this teaser, which was launched at Christmas final yr:

And a few new images have been launched in December 2019:

To All The Boys: P.S. I Nonetheless Love You — NEW PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/34RI1bVFWT — See What’s Subsequent (@seewhatsnext) December 13, 2019

What have Noah Centineo and Lana Condor acted in because the first movie?

Each lead solid members have been busy! Lana Condor has appeared in Syfy’s Lethal Class, within the James Cameron-produced sci-fi movie Alita: Battle Angel, and voiced a personality within the animated collection Rilakkuma and Kaoru.

Noah Centineo returned to Netflix to star in The Excellent Date, wrapped filming on Charlie’s Angels, and shall be starring in Jackie Chan’s directorial debut, The Diary.

On 17th June, Centineo and Condor accepted the MTV Film & TV Award for Finest Kiss. Centineo thanked “Lana’s lips” in his speech:

Will there be a 3rd movie within the To All of the Boys I’ve Liked Earlier than collection?

Sure, there shall be! The third movie is now in manufacturing. Titled To All of the Boys: At all times and Without end, Lara Jean, the movie is more likely to be based mostly on Han’s third novel.